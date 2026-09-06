How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
The most anticipated match of the 2026–27 Premier League season so far arrives on Sunday when Chelsea journey to London rivals Arsenal.
At least one of the sides will surrender their perfect record during their third outing of the season, and history hints at the Blues stumbling considering their torrid record in this fixture. They have only beaten the Gunners once this decade, and not since August 2021.
The match has been billed as defense vs. attack as Arsenal’s impermeable rearguard collides with Chelsea’s fluid forward line. With any luck, the outcome will be a breathless affair in which two extremely talented squads flex their muscles.
A first meeting of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ this season is not to be missed. Here’s how to tune into the clash.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Sep. 6
- Kick-off Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 am. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Darren England
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Audiences in the United States have three options for the all-London affair: USA Network, Telemundo and fuboTV.
The latter is showing the match in Canada, too, alongside DAZN.
Fox is the sole choice for viewers in Mexico, while it’s Sky Sports with exclusive rights in the United Kingdom.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, USA Network, Telemundo
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
Mexico
Fox One, Fox Mexico
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
What’s Next for Arsenal, Chelsea?
There’s little time for Arsenal to rest no matter the weekend’s outcome. They must prepare for their Champions League return on Wednesday, when they make an awkward trip to Italy to face Napoli in their league phase opener.
A journey to Sunderland in the Premier League follows next Saturday, with Chelsea hosting Hull City on the same day. The Blues also take to the field the Wednesday prior as they face Leeds United in the Carabao Cup third round.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.