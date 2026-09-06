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How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal’s impenetrable defense faces Chelsea’s fearsome forward line on Sunday.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
A fierce rivalry is staged at the Emirates.
A fierce rivalry is staged at the Emirates. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

The most anticipated match of the 2026–27 Premier League season so far arrives on Sunday when Chelsea journey to London rivals Arsenal.

At least one of the sides will surrender their perfect record during their third outing of the season, and history hints at the Blues stumbling considering their torrid record in this fixture. They have only beaten the Gunners once this decade, and not since August 2021.

The match has been billed as defense vs. attack as Arsenal’s impermeable rearguard collides with Chelsea’s fluid forward line. With any luck, the outcome will be a breathless affair in which two extremely talented squads flex their muscles.

A first meeting of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ this season is not to be missed. Here’s how to tune into the clash.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Emirates Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, Sep. 6
  • Kick-off Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 am. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Chris Kavanagh
  • VAR: Darren England

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Audiences in the United States have three options for the all-London affair: USA Network, Telemundo and fuboTV.

The latter is showing the match in Canada, too, alongside DAZN.

Fox is the sole choice for viewers in Mexico, while it’s Sky Sports with exclusive rights in the United Kingdom.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

fuboTV, USA Network, Telemundo

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada

Mexico

Fox One, Fox Mexico

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra

What’s Next for Arsenal, Chelsea?

Arsenal
Arsenal return to Europe midweek. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

There’s little time for Arsenal to rest no matter the weekend’s outcome. They must prepare for their Champions League return on Wednesday, when they make an awkward trip to Italy to face Napoli in their league phase opener.

A journey to Sunderland in the Premier League follows next Saturday, with Chelsea hosting Hull City on the same day. The Blues also take to the field the Wednesday prior as they face Leeds United in the Carabao Cup third round.

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.

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