ICYMI: South Carolina Reportedly Hosting Two Transfer O-Linemen Next Week
Shane Beamer mentioned at one point during the Spring practice slate for South Carolina's football slate that the two positions where they could look to add more depth via the transfer portal were wide receiver and offensive line. The head man has backed up his words with actions, adding two portal wideouts this week, and per a Friday report from 247Sports' National College Football Reporter Matt Zenitz, could now be looking to address the other position, as Zenitz stated in his report that transfer o-linemen Enokk Vimahi (Ohio State) and Steven Hubbard (UTEP | currently committed to Vanderbilt) are expected to visit Columbia sometime next week.
Vimahi saw action in 27 games for the Buckeyes, including all thirteen games back in 2022. According to his Ohio State profile, he has two years of eligibility remaining. Hubbard played in 25 for UTEP between 2020 and 2023, and his performance during the 2022 season earned an Honorable Mention selection from Conference USA.
