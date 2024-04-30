College Football HQ Includes South Carolina's 2024 Football Schedule Amongst Toughest In The Country
It's a phrase or saying that South Carolina football fans are used to hearing every year: "Man, the Gamecocks just have a gauntlet of a schedule." It played a role in Shane Beamer's squad going 5-7 last season, as they faced nine teams with winning records and four teams that finished the season inside the AP Top 25 poll. Although the schedules for every SEC team have drastically changed because Texas and Oklahoma will be officially joining the conference this summer, Carolina is still getting the short end of the stick compared to the rest of the field. Our friends over at FanNation's College Football website, College Football HQ, seem to agree with that sentiment, as theyranked the Gamecocks' 2024 schedule as the fourth most difficult slate in the entire sport. South Carolina was one of seven SEC teams that were included on that list, with only the Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Oklahoma Sooners ranking ahead of the Gamecocks.
