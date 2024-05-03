ICYMI: South Carolina Football Target Sam Haley Announces Commitment Date
After only landing just one 2025 commit in in-state WR Jayden Sellers before the start of April, Shane Beamer and South Carolina's Football staff landed five total commits in the past 24 days alone. They'll have a chance to add to their class this coming weekend, as 2025 LB Sam Haley announced yesterday that he'll make his college decision on Sunday at 2:45 PM ET. Carolina will be one of eight schools Haley will choose from, alongside Tennessee, Missouri, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, and TCU. Sam has also received offers from Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Indiana, and others.
Per On3 Sports' Industry Rankings, the Nashville, TN native is the 680th-best overall prospect, 73rd-best linebacker in the country, and 26th-best player in Tennessee. According to his On3 recruiting profile, Sam has visited South Carolina three times, with his most recent trip being back on October 29th, 2022, a weekend when the Gamecocks played the Missouri Tigers.
