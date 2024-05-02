A Post-Spring Scholarship Breakdown Of South Carolina's Football Roster
Barring some unforeseen last-minute Spring departures via the transfer portal (paperwork sometimes takes a while), Shane Beamer and South Carolina's Football program effectively have a set roster for the upcoming season. They lost a few backups to the portal over the past two months and added some intriguing players at a position that lacked a vital component. Let's take a look at the position-by-position breakdown of the Gamecocks current scholarship situation:
WR (13): Luke Doty, Payton Mangrum, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Gage Larvadain, Jared Brown, Nyck Harbor, Tyshawn Russell, Elijah Caldwell, Mazeo Bennett, Debron Gatling, Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU transfer), and Dalevon Campbell (Nevada transfer)
TE (6): Joshua Simon, Nick Elksnis, Brady Hunt, Connor Cox, Reid Mikeska, and Michael Smith (Summer Enrollee)
OL (14): Kamaar Bell, Jakai Moore, Vershon Lee, Aaryn Parks, Torricelli Simpkins III, Ryan Brubaker, Cason Henry, Tree Babalade, Trovon Baugh, Markee Anderson, Jatavius Shivers, Blake Franks, Kam Pringle, and Josiah Thompson
QB (4): LaNorris Sellers, Robby Ashford, Dante Reno, and Luke Doty
RB (6): Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders, Oscar Adaway III, Juju McDowell, Dontavious 'Djay' Braswell, Jawarn Howell, and Matthew Fuller (Summer Enrollee)
DT (9): Tonka Hemingway, DeAndre Jules, Drew Tuazama, Alex 'Boogie' Huntley, Nick Barrett, Monkell Goodwine, T.J. Sanders, Jamaal Whyce, and Jerome Simmons (Summer Enrollee)
EDGE (7): Kyle Kennard, Dylan Stewart, Gilber Edmond, Elijah Davis, Jatius Geer, Bryan Thomas Jr., and Desmond Umeozulu
LB (8): Demetrius Knight Jr., Bam Martin-Scott, Debo Williams, Mohamed Kaba, Bangally Kamara, Jaron Willis, Wendell Gregory, and Fred 'JayR' Johnson
DB (15): David Spaulding, King-Demenian Ford, O'Donnell Fortune, Nick Emmanwori, DQ Smith, Emory Floyd, Gerald Kilgore, Peyton Williams, Judge Collier, Jalon Kilgore, Zahbari Sandy, Vicari Swain, David Bucey, Kelvin Hunter, and Jalewis Solomon (Summer Enrollee)
Specialists (4): Kai Kroeger, Hunter Rogers, Alex Herrera, and Mason Love
