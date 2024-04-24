BREAKING: South Carolina Lands 2026 Four-star Linebacker, Top 100 Player Rodney Colton
When it comes to recruiting in college football, it's never too early to land a prospect that you covet. Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program found themselves on the positive side of that scenario on Wednesday afternoon, with On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett reporting that Rodney Colton, the 8th-best linebacker and 83rd-best prospect in the country per On3's Industry Rankings, committed to the Gamecocks. Colton was in town for South Carolina's annual Garnet and Black Spring game, and although it was his first recorded visit per his On3 profile, it appears he was impressed enough to where he didn't feel like dragging out the recruiting process any longer.
Rodney chose the Gamecocks over the home-state Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Auburn Tigers, and several other programs. Colton becomes just the second commitment in the 2026 class for Carolina, joining four-star quarterback prospect Landon Duckworth, who committed to the Gamecocks this past August.
You Might Also Like:
- Xavier Legette Receiving Heavy Interest From The Carolina Panthers Ahead Of NFL Draft
- FINAL: Garnet Team Wins 17-0 Rockfight In South Carolina's Spring Game
- Dowell Loggains Talks Different Options When Deciding On A Starting Quarterback
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on X: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!