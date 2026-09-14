South Carolina Must Break a Bad Losing Streak This Weekend

As the team prepares for their first SEC game of the year, South Carolina has an opportunity to end a what has been a bad losing streak. In their last 13 games against Power Four Opponents, the Gamecocks are 2-11. Shane Beamer has to get that ship pointed in the right direction this weekend and it won't be easy against what may be a tougher opponent than originally thought.

2-11 isn't the only concerning stat. That record includes just one SEC win all of last year, 35-13 against Kentucky, and a losing streak that now stands at six games in a row. Following the Kentucky game, the Gamecocks lost to LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Clemson. Their lone win of the year in that stretch came against Coastal Carolina. After opening the season against Kent State and Towson, South Carolina gets a chance to turn that streak around this weekend.

Tough Upcoming Stretch

South Carolina's 2-9 in its last 11 games against Power Four opponents under Shane Beamer.



Saturday's SEC opener against Mississippi State is incredibly important for the Gamecocks and his future at the program. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) September 14, 2026

Coming into the season, the game against Mississippi State appeared to be a lock in the win column for Shane Beamer's squad, but it doesn't appear that way now. Mississippi State is 2-0 on the season and has an emerging star at the quarterback position. Bulldogs' head coach Jeff Lebby has this offense rolling and will look to keep it that way this weekend.

We will take a look at Mississippi State later this week, but this certainly won't be an easy first SEC game for South Carolina. The Gamecocks are only 3.5-point favorites according to FanDuel Sportsbook for Saturday's game. In the odds world, homefield advantage is worth 3-points which means oddsmakers believe this game is a pick 'em on a neutral field. This will be a big test for South Carolina.

Beyond Mississippi State, the Gamecocks are looking at consecutive games against Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M before closing out the year with back to back games against Georgia and Clemson. It's not hyperbolic to say this week is an extremely important game for the Gamecocks.

If Mississippi State wins on Saturday, when does the next win come from? South Carolina may be favored against Kentucky, but the Wildcats just game Alabama a good fight this past weekend. A win here gives the Gamecocks some breathing room as they prepare for a road game the following weekend. A loss and things may get dicey in Columbia.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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