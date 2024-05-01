Gamecock Digest

South Carolina On Verge Of Top 8 National Seed In D1Baseball's Latest Field Of 64 Projections

Andrew Lyon

Gamecocks catcher Dalton Reeves (44) with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning against the Florida Gators
After winning their second series of the season over a then-Top five ranked team last weekend, that opponent being the then-No. 4 Kentucky WildcatsMark Kingston and the South Carolina Gamecocks find themselves riding a surge of momentum coming into the home stretch of regular season play. Having played a schedule that's seen them take on eight Top 25 teams, four of them away from their home ballpark, Carolina has a lot of important metrics such as Strength of Schedule and RPI currently in their favor. Combine that with a winning record in undoubtedly the toughest conference in College Baseball, and the folks at D1Baseball.com love the team's current position ahead of postseason play, slotting them at No. 10 overall in their recent Field of 64 projections

If the Gamecocks can crack the Top 8 before the start of Regional play, they would have home-field advantage not just for their regional but also for the Super Regionals should they advance to that point. With them playing at Missouri vs. No. 19 Georgia and at No. 3 Tennessee to cap off the regular season, they have multiple opportunities remaining to strengthen their résumé even further.

