Gamecocks Getting More Consistency Out Of Dylan Eskew At Just The Right Time
One of the most glaring concerns for South Carolina's baseball team coming into the 2024 season was their pitching staff, both regarding the starting rotation and the bullpen. While coaches and fans alike could tell early on in non-conference play that junior ace Eli Jones, along with relievers Ty Good and Garrett Gainey, would give the Gamecocks a much-needed boost on the mound, Carolina needed to see more than just a few arms step up considering the brutal SEC schedule they would and still have to face on their quest for a deep postseason run. Over the past few weekends, they've started seeing that with junior right-hander Dylan Eskew.
Eskew was a part of the starting rotation at the beginning of the season but struggled to get into a groove, typically faltering the second time through the opponent's batting lineup. After a March 29th outing at Alabama that saw Dylan give up five earned runs on just three hits in two and two-third innings, he was effectively benched. However, two weekends ago against the then-No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks, in a winner-take-all game, the Florida native put together his best performance of the season, going five and two-third innings deep and giving up just six baserunners and one earned run. Yesterday against the then-No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats in another series rubber match, Eskew did even better, pitching six and a third innings and allowing no baserunners to reach home plate.
Focusing more on his sinker-fastball and slider has seemed to help Dylan a great deal, and with Carolina fighting to host a regional and potentially get into the mix for a Top 8 seed, the junior college product's emergence couldn't have come at a better time, as the Gamecocks gear up for two SEC road series and two series against Top 25 competition to close out the regular season.
You Might Also Like:
- MiLaysia Fulwiley Adds Another Major NIL Deal
- Dawn Staley Named National Coach Of The Year By USBWA
- Dawn Staley Talks How 'Defeats Within [The] Season' Has Prepared Gamecocks For Tournament
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on X: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and our page on Facebook!