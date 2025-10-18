BREAKING: Dylan Stewart Out for Remainder of Oklahoma Game
Already struggling to keep healthy players on the field, the South Carolina Gamecocks have again suffered another massive injury.
On the first drive of the game, Dylan Stewart left the field after sustaining what appeared to be a lower body injury. He came back, but once again went down favoring his hip. It has officially been confirmed that his injury will keep him out for the remainder of the game.
Being one of the country’s most talented players, Stewart’s exit plays a massive impact on the Gamecocks. Hopefully players like Bryan Thomas Jr. and Jatius Geer are able to step up in his absence.
Stewart has 3.5 sacks on the year, which leads the Gamecocks.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma:
- Gameday: Saturday, October 18th, 2025
- Game time: 12:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- SEC Network Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color), and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter)
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Oklahoma Broadcast: 107.7 FM the Franchise
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
Weather Report:
Should be mostly Sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees on Saturday afternoon, according to The Weather Channel. Inclement weather should not play a factor in this one.
Sooners quarterback John Mateer is expected to play in this game after injuring his hand earlier in the season. Oklahoma remains a 5.5-point favorite coming into hostile territory.
The Gamecocks released an injury report on Wednesday that included three offensive lineman who have been out for a while. Against a good Oklahoma team that is sitting near the top of the SEC standings, South Carolina cannot afford to have any more injuries during the game.
