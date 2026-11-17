All eyes are on the South Carolina injury report with a tough SEC matchup against Georgia on the horizon. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer took the podium for his weekly press conference and gave quick answers about his team's injury situation for this weekend's game.

After previewing his team's matchup against Georgia this week, the first question coach Beamer was asked on Tuesday surrounded the status of injured players on his roster. Beamer did not go into specifics, but instead pointed everyone to Wednesday night's injury report.

We've got an injury report on Wednesday," Beamer said. "I say anything, every word is going to be dissected. Don't have anything for you. I'll speak with the availability report on Wednesday night."

Following LaNorris Sellers' injury in the Texas A&M game, Beamer said his concern level was "very low." This seemed to indicate that his star quarterback may be good to go for the next weekend against Arkansas. Then on Wednesday through Saturday Sellers was listed as "Questionable" and improved to "Probable" causing many to think he would play that evening. It wasn't until just before kickoff that Sellers would not be able to go, causing Cutter Woods to step into his place.

Instead of asking another question about a specific player, Beamer was asked what a player needed to do during the week to clear themselves for Saturday. He talked about his philosophy when it comes to those situations.

"Typically with a player, I want them to be able to do something in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. Regardless of the player you are, I just think it's hard if you don't do anything in practice at all on Tuesday and Wednesday to be able to perform at the level you want to on Saturday.

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Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a follow up to that answer, Beamer was asked if quarterback LaNorris Sellers was getting his typical workload this week. He gave a quick response to that question.

"I'm not answering that," Beamer said.

Expected Injury Updates

Sellers isn't the only player South Carolina is trying to get back for this weekend against Georgia. WR Nyck Harbor, DB J'Zavien Currence, and WR Nitro Tuggle were out last weekend against Arkansas. Though it appears Tuggle will be not be available for the remainder of the season. Then during the game receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. had to come out as well. Bennett and Harbor are the team's top two wide outs on the roster. Getting them back is imperative against a defense as good as the one they will see Saturday.

The injury report will come out on Wednesday evening. This will be our first chance to see how healthy Beamer's squad is to begin the week.