With only a few weeks left in the college football regular season, injuries are taking their toll on all teams around the country. Unfortunately, the South Carolina Gamecocks are no exception. However, it seems their most pressing injury concern may have been resolved.

Teams have released their first injury reports for the week. The most glaring omission from the report is the name of LaNorris Sellers. After being listed as questionable last week, Sellers was unable to participate against the Arkansas Razorbacks, which led to a blowout 34-6 loss.

Sellers sustained an ankle early in the win over the Texas A&M Aggies. Despite the injury, the Florence, SC native dashed past the Aggie defense for a 41-yard touchdown rush that was ultimately the dagger and sealed the win. The score was especially impressive given his injury, as he ended up leaving the field hopping on one foot, as his ankle was too sore to put any pressure on. The unprecedented gutsiness certainly dispelled any idea that he is not a fierce competitor who will work to win at all costs.

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Despite the unfavorable start for Sellers and the Gamecocks, his improvement ultimately led to increased success for the team, as they rattled off massive wins over the likes of the Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, and Tennessee Volunteers. Without Sellers last week, the inexperienced sophomore Cutter Woods took snaps and the offense totally collapsed against a Razorback team that allows one of the highest point totals in the SEC.

Sellers’s presence is a non-negotiable if the Gamecocks want to pull off an upset against the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs, who arguably have the best defensive unit in the country. The Bulldogs have limited some of the best quarterbacks and offenses in the conference to a standstill, but Sellers could be one of the toughest tests they face all season.

Though Sellers will be back, injury issues still loom over the Gamecocks. Leading rusher Matt Fuller IV is out. Receivers Mazeo Bennett Jr. and Nyck Harbor are listed as questionable along with EDGE’s Dylan Stewart and Anthony Addison. DB Judge Collier is also listed as questionable.

The Gamecocks will host the Bulldogs on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC.