South Carolina TE Josh Simon signs with the Atlanta Falcons as an Undrafted Free Agent

South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Joshua Simon (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As the 2025 NFL Draft came to a close on Saturday evening, a few Gamecocks were still hoping to find a home in the NFL. Tight end Joshua Simon found a home with the Atlanta Falcons, signing as an undrafted free agent.

Simon heads to Atlanta after a strong finish to his college career, emerging as one of the top tight ends in the SEC. A physical pass-catcher with reliable hands and solid blocking ability, he brings a well-rounded skill set to the next level.

In 2024, Simon hauled in 40 receptions for 519 yards, establishing himself as a key piece in South Carolina’s offense. Over his two years with the Gamecocks, he totaled 775 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Across his full collegiate career — including his time at Western Kentucky — Simon posted 1,921 yards and 25 touchdowns.

His 2024 season earned him Fourth-Team All-SEC honors from Phil Steele and Honorable Mention All-SEC recognition from College Football Nation.

With his ability to stretch the field, win contested catches, and contribute as a run blocker, Simon gives the Atlanta Falcons a versatile and dependable weapon at tight end.

