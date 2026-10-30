South Carolina Travels to Take on Oklahoma: Can the Gamecocks Extend Their Winning Streak to Three Games?

South Carolina is riding high after back to back wins over ranked SEC rivals. Can they keep it going on the road this week against Oklahoma? The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff predicts whether or not Shane Beamer's squad can extend their winning streak to three games.

2024 was the last time South Carolina traveled to play Oklahoma in Norman. That game was a coming out party for the defense who was able to come away four turnovers in a 35-9 route over the Sooners. 14 of the Gamecocks' 35 points were scored on defensive touchdowns in the first quarter.

Last season, the Sooners got some revenge of their own as they beat South Carolina in Williams-Brice Stadium 26-7. Again the victor in this matchup was supported by a great defensive performance. LaNorris Sellers was sacked six times and won the turnover battle 2-0.

This game has mostly been decided by the defenses in each of the last two years. Will that trend continue in the rubber match?

The Sooners are 2.5-point favorites at home in this game according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Oddsmakers are essentially marking this game as a pick-em with neither team holding a clear advantage. The over/under on points is set for 44.5. Of the seven games South Carolina has played in this season, five of them have hit the over.

Kickoff is set for 4:15 pm (ET) live on the SEC Network. Will South Carolina extend their winning streak and win the round three in this all-time series against Oklahoma?

South Carolina at Oklahoma: Official South Carolina on SI Staff Score Predictions

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (22) causes Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver J.J. Hester (13) to fumble the ball during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Alex Joyce: South Carolina 24, Oklahoma 17

I'm expecting the defensive trend that we've seen in this matchup for the last two seasons to continue this weekend. Both teams post good defenses with offenses trying to figure things out. For the Sooners offense everything hinges on the quarterback. Oklahoma is 7-1 when John Mateer throws 0 interceptions, however when he throws one or more interceptions the Sooners are 6-5. South Carolina hasn't been known as a stingy defense this season, as they rank in the bottom third of the SEC in turnovers.

Despite an offense that ranks 15th in scoring in the conference, Oklahoma does sport a top five scoring unit on the defensive side of the ball. Meanwhile South Carolina counters with a top 5 scoring offense of their own. This is a strength vs strength game. Question is who makes the least mistakes and which offense can move the ball more efficiently?

This comes down to the quarterback spot for me. LaNorris Sellers has been much better in recent weeks than we've seen from John Mateer for Oklahoma. I trust Sellers and this offense under Kendal Briles to be able to make more plays down the stretch than the Sooners will be able to. Give me the Gamecocks to win outright and extend their winning streak to three games.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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