Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in the top-25, moving all the way up to No. 15 after they upset the LSU Tigers in Week 6 of the 2026 season to move to 5-1.

Kentucky's only loss is to No. 6 Alabama, and first-year head coach Will Stein has seen his team win back-to-back games in overtime against tough SEC opponents. Now, the Wildcats hit the road in Week 7 to face the 3-2 Oklahoma Sooners, who are coming off one of the most impressive wins of the 2026 season.

Oklahoma took down the-No. 1 Texas in the Red River Rivalry in Week 6, giving it some life in the SEC after a shaky 2-2 start. Quarterback John Mateer has not been great in the 2026 season, but the Sooners have the No. 1 defense in adjusted EPA/Play.

Brent Venables’ squad is favored at home in this matchup, and a win could put Oklahoma back in the top-25 after losses to Michigan and Georgia early in the season. The Michigan loss still doesn’t look great, but Oklahoma’s resume isn’t that shaky with a win over Texas under its belt.

Can Kentucky and quarterback Kenny Minchey win another game as an underdog?

Let’s take a look at the odds and a pick for this SEC showdown on Saturday night.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kentucky +7 (-115)

Oklahoma -7 (-105)

Moneyline

Kentucky: +210

Oklahoma: -258

Total

43.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK)

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Kentucky record: 5-1

Oklahoma record: 3-2

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Key Player to Watch

John Mateer, Quarterback, Oklahoma

After a thumb injury derailed Mateer’s 2025 season, there were high expectations for the Sooners’ quarterback coming into 2026.

He has not played that great, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,038 yards, eight scores and four picks while rushing for 70 yards on 53 carries. Mateer can be turnover prone against elite defenses, and Kentucky is 55th in the country in EPA/Pass and No. 29 in adjusted EPA/Play on that side of the ball.

Against Texas, Mateer didn’t throw a pick or a touchdown, completing 18 of his 26 passes for just 155 yards. He may need to play better than that against the Wildcats if the Sooners want to cover this spread.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick

Oklahoma’s win in Week 6 is easily one of the best of the college football season, but I’m still not sold on this offense heading into Week 7.

Not only has Mateer been average at quarterback, but the Sooners are 132nd in the country in EPA/Rush and 127th in third.fourth down success rate. Oklahoma has an elite defensive team, but I don’t expect it to score a ton of points against a Wildcats defense that has done enough to go 3-1 in SEC play this season.

Kentucky is also 17th in the country in offensive success rate, which should help it move the ball against a stout Sooners defense. I wouldn’t be shocked if the defense carried Oklahoma to a win in this game, but it needed turnovers from Arch Manning to take down Texas in Week 6.

To Kentucky’s credit, it has just one interception and zero fumbles lost in six games this season. If the Wildcats take care of the ball, I think they can keep this game within a touchdown.

Pick: Kentucky +7 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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