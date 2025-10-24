South Carolina vs Alabama: Who Comes Away With a Win on Saturday?
A thrilling game described the last meeting between South Carolina and Alabama, will Saturday bring a similar affair? The Gamecocks are fighting to keep their bowl game hopes alive, while the Tide is trying to maintain their dominant play so far this season. Who comes out on top? The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI crew gives their thoughts on the matchup.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm (ET) live on ABC with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and Katie George on the call. South Carolina is likely the healthiest its been all season, minus the season ender to Cason Henry. Is it enough to beat Alabama this weekend?
Alex Joyce: Alabama 31 - South Carolina 13
Alabama has had trouble with mobile quarterbacks this season, just ask Thomas Castellanos, so it's certainly possible LaNorris Sellers can give this team fits on offense. However, this team has just been a mess on that side of the ball. The talent is there for South Carolina to win games like this, but with the way they are playing and the way Alabama is playing, just seems like two teams going in opposite directions. The Gamecocks may be able to keep this one close with Sellers' legs but I ultimately believe the dam will break and Bama pulls away.
Joey Walraven: Alabama 35 - South Carolina 17
There's no worse team to play right now than Alabama. Ever since their loss to Florida State, they've been arguably the best team in the country and are led by the Heisman front runner in Ty Simpson. They're good at every level and are running into a South Carolina team that can't seem to get anything rolling. I expect a signature offensive outing for Alabama to dominate the Gamecocks as well as asserting themselves as an overwhelming force against the South Carolina offense, which is statistically the worst offensive team in the SEC.
