Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Alabama: Who Comes Away With a Win on Saturday?

South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff gives their predictions for how Saturday's game will go.

Alex Joyce

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Oscar Adaway III (27) catches a screen pass against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Oscar Adaway III (27) catches a screen pass against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

A thrilling game described the last meeting between South Carolina and Alabama, will Saturday bring a similar affair? The Gamecocks are fighting to keep their bowl game hopes alive, while the Tide is trying to maintain their dominant play so far this season. Who comes out on top? The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI crew gives their thoughts on the matchup.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm (ET) live on ABC with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and Katie George on the call. South Carolina is likely the healthiest its been all season, minus the season ender to Cason Henry. Is it enough to beat Alabama this weekend?

Alex Joyce: Alabama 31 - South Carolina 13

Alabama has had trouble with mobile quarterbacks this season, just ask Thomas Castellanos, so it's certainly possible LaNorris Sellers can give this team fits on offense. However, this team has just been a mess on that side of the ball. The talent is there for South Carolina to win games like this, but with the way they are playing and the way Alabama is playing, just seems like two teams going in opposite directions. The Gamecocks may be able to keep this one close with Sellers' legs but I ultimately believe the dam will break and Bama pulls away.

Joey Walraven: Alabama 35 - South Carolina 17

There's no worse team to play right now than Alabama. Ever since their loss to Florida State, they've been arguably the best team in the country and are led by the Heisman front runner in Ty Simpson. They're good at every level and are running into a South Carolina team that can't seem to get anything rolling. I expect a signature offensive outing for Alabama to dominate the Gamecocks as well as asserting themselves as an overwhelming force against the South Carolina offense, which is statistically the worst offensive team in the SEC.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.