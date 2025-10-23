South Carolina vs Alabama Official Injury Report Released
The injury report for both the South Carolina Gamecocks and Alabama Crimson Tide has been released as of Wednesday evening. Take a look below at who finds themselves on the report ahead of this important SEC clash.
Per head coach Shane Beamer's comments on Tuesday, the only player Gamecock fans knew was going to be unable to play was right tackle Cason Henry. Unfortunately for him, he will be out for the remainder of the season it appears per Beamer. Outside of that it was mostly good news as Beamer pointed out everyone else along the offensive line should be practicing, which includes center Nolan Hay and guard Markee Anderson, both of whom have been out for some time.
Here is a look at this week's injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup:
Injury Report South Carolina vs Alabama
South Carolina
- OL Cason Henry (out)
- OL Jatavius Shivers (questionable)
- OL Nolan Hay (probable)
- DL Monkell Goodwine (probable)
Alabama
- LB Qua Russaw (out)
- LB Jah-Marien Latham (out)
- LB Cayden Jones (out)
- DL Jeremiah Beaman (out)
South Carolina welcomes Alabama into Williams-Brice Stadium at 3:30 pm (ET) live on ABC. ESPN's Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and Katie George will be on the call for Saturday afternoon. Gamecocks will be looking to avenge a close loss last season against the Tide on the road.
