South Carolina vs Kent State: Will the Gamecocks Make a Statement Against the Golden Eagles?

South Carolina opens the 2026 campaign against Kent State in what will be a hot Saturday afternoon contest. Will the Gamecocks buck the trend and start fast to begin the season?

The Gamecocks open the season as 36.5-point favorites against Kent State according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The total points for this matchup is set for 54.5 points. The weather is expected to be a scorcher reaching above 95 degrees during the game.

South Carolina Gamecocks on SI Staff Score Predictions:

Alex Joyce: South Carolina 35, Kent State 10

Since 2023 South Carolina has picked up a stigma of being a team that starts slow on offense. In 2023, the offense mustered 17 points against North Carolina. In 2024, they barely squeaked by Old Dominion, failing to score more than 23. And last year's 24 points against what turned out to be a bad Virginia Tech team was only just a sign of things to come for that side of the ball in 2025. A mix of play calling and a young quarterback could have been the reasons for this lack of success, but it still is a trend that must be figured out.

Kent State will be heavily out matched in this game, but I still want to see what this offense will look like under Kendal Briles. The talent is there with LaNorris Sellers, an intriguing wide receiver core, and a rebuilt offensive line. I have faith in Clayton White to have his defense ready. How fast the offense can gel is the biggest question I have. I don't forsee the team covering the 36.5-point spread, but do believe they will end the slow start trend.

Joey Walraven: South Carolina 28, Kent State 3

Fast starts to begin the season have not been routine for the Gamecocks in the past. Despite the trend, I expect the Gamecocks to impose their will and handle Kent State. Defensively, I certainly expect the Gamecocks to reduce the Kent State offense so virtually nothing and leave room for the offense to put the game away, even without Dylan Stewart in the lineup.

Offensively, it is the official audition for Kendal Brilers as Gamecock offensive coordinator. Against a team like Kent State where the Gamecocks hold an overwhelming dispartiy, I expect the Gamecocks to spark some fireworks and make big plays on offense. Don't be surprised if newly acquired receiver Nitro Tuggle finds the endzone and makes a splash. Also, don't be surprised if the Gamecock playbook is limited. Once the Gamecocks get a steady advantage on the scoreboard, I expect the backups to come in and milk the clock and begin the 2026 season with a win.