South Carolina Football Depth Chart Post Fall Camp Projections

After a long offseason, it is officially week one in college football. The Gamecocks are set to take on the Golden Eagles of Kent State, but before they do a few key position battles had to be hammered out during fall camp.

Coming into the offseason, South Carolina had to rebuild their offensive line, find a safety next to Peyton Williams, fill the starting nickel role, determine who the fourth linebacker in the rotation would be, and put together the wide receiver rotation. Injuries to Jacarrius Peak and Dylan Stewart will hold them out this week, but should give us insights into the depth behind them on the roster. Due to their injuries, Stewart nor Peak will appear on this list.

Instead of a straight list of offensive and defensive starters, we will do a quick breakdown of each position, beginning with the signal callers.

Quarterbacks

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: LaNorris Sellers

Backup: Cutter Woods

Rotation: Landon Duckworth and Lucian Anderson III

Sellers is the star in the room and has a chance this season to solidify himself as a first round draft pick. Woods has been a nice development piece since arriving as a part of the 2025 class. The redshirt freshman completed 8 of 11 passes last season in limited action. Duckworth is the prized true freshman who has the tools to be a star in the making. And Anderson comes over from Bowling Green where he spent the past three seasons of his college career.

Running Backs

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) rushes against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Matt Fuller

Rotation: Christian Clark, Jawarn Howell, Isiah Augustave, and Jabree Coleman

Fuller should start the season as South Carolina's leading tailback, as he is the most experienced back on the roster. However, this will more than likely be a "by committee" approach where Stan Drayton will give each guy an opportunity to get carries as the season goes along.

Wide Receivers

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) makes the catch over Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) in the third quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starters: Nyck Harbor, Nirto Tuggle, Mazeo Bennett Jr.

Rotation: Donovan Murph, Sequel Patterson, DJ Black, Malik Clark, Jordon Gidron, and Charly Mullaly

Harbor is the clear starter of the group. Behind him could see a mix of guys throughout the season, including week one. Tuggle has high upside and is coming off his first year as a starter last season. Bennett had a down year in 2025, but should a lot as a true freshman. An injury to Jayden Sellers is unfortunate, but his fellow underclassmen have an opportunity to showcase their talents with an influx of playing time.

Tight Ends

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Brady Hunt (87) runs after a catch against the Akron Zips in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starters: Brady Hunt (in 11 personnel) and Mike Tyler (in 12 personnel)

Rotation: Maurice Brown II and Max Drag

The most improved offensive player of the spring, Mike Tyler, saw game time in each of South Carolina's final 11 games of 2025. He offers upside as a pass catcher and could take over starting duties should he continue to improve this fall.

Offensive Line

UCF Knights offensive lineman Carter Miller (52) takes the field during the second half of the game against Kansas State Wildcatsat Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starters: LT- Seth Smith, LG- Hank Purvis, C- Carter Miller, RG- Emmanuel Poku, RT- Shed Sarratt Jr.

Rotation: Darius Gray (IOL), Nolan Hay (IOL), Dayne Arnett (OT), Ebubedike Nnabugwu (IOL), Adedamola Ajidahun (IOL), and Zyon Guiles (OT)

With Peak out this week, I expect Seth Smith to take over that role. How this group looks come October is what I'm interested in the most. Five-star Darius Gray may very well take over a starting role by the end of the season.

Defensive Line:

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) is brought down by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine (44) and defensive tackle Troy Pikes (33) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Troy Pikes

Rotation: Noah Clark, Christian Ingram, Aiden Harris, Kelby Collins, Tomiwa Durojaiye, and Jordan Thomas

Brownlow-Dindy and Pikes are the vets on the roster. Behind them is a lot of intrigue from true freshmen and incoming transfers. I have my eye on Noah Clark and Aiden Harris this fall. How they develop could go a long way in this unit's success in 2026. Durojaiye has a lot of Power Four experience and isn't to be overlooked. If Pikes doesn't start on Saturday, it's likely because Durojaiye is.

Edge Rushers

Edge work.



That's true freshman Julian Walker (#55) and Tennessee transfer Caleb Herring (#39) starting things off pic.twitter.com/k2HwzKV6lF — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) August 16, 2026

Starters: Caleb Herring and Julian Walker

Rotation: Drew Collins, Jaquavious Dodd, Anthony Addison, Kobby Sakyi-Prah, and George Wilson Jr.

It's entirely possible Clayton White rolls out Herring and Collins to start due to their SEC experience. However, Julian Walker is a talented true freshman that has had buzz surrounding him since he arrived on campus. Dylan Stewart is an obvious starter, who the team hopes to get back soon.

Linebackers:

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Fred Johnson (15) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starters: Fred Johnson and Justin Okoronkwo

Rotation: Shawn Murphy and Donovan Darden

The first three in this rotation seem set. Johnson, Okoronkwo, and Murphy played a majority of the linebacker snaps last fall and will look to do the same this year. Darden came on late as a true freshman in 2025, appearing in the final 10 games. Certainly more than these four players will get playing time throughout the season, but these are the four I expect to see early and often this week.

Defensive Backs:

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain (4) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Starters: Vicari Swain (CB), Judge Collier (CB), Peyton Williams (S), David Bucey (S), and Quay'sheed Scott (nickel)

Rotation: Gerald Kilgore (nickel), J'Zavien Currence (S), Damarcus Leach (CB), Kosci Barnes (CB), and Kendal Daniels Jr. (S)

Once again likely the biggest strength of the defense, the defensive back room is filled with veterans and talent. Scott and Kilgore should rotate often this fall. Keep an eye on the young corners Currence and Barnes, who both have the talent to play early in 2026.

Specialists:

The best moment of the 25-26 season was absolutely the @SwainVicari punt return TD against VT🤙🔥



What a great way to start off the season 🐔 https://t.co/06Qd40qcpk pic.twitter.com/asyN0txHIi — 1801 Media (@1801MediaCo) August 25, 2026

K: Upton Bellenfant

P: Mason Love

PR: Vicari Swain

KR: Nyck Harbor/Vicari Swain

Ever since Bellenfant transferred into Columbia he and Love have battled for the starting kicker role. I'm giving the nod to Bellenfant's experience, but don't count Love out. Swain was one of the best return men in the country last fall and gives the Gamecocks a game changer at that spot this fall.