Three Florida Gators Who Could Give South Carolina Trouble

When South Carolina lines up against Florida on Saturday, they will face a very talented group on both sides of the ball. If the Gamecocks are going to pull off the upset in a tough road environment, they will have to contend with three specific Gators on Saturday.

Little caveat, this is excluding Jadan Baugh. Baugh is the best player on the Florida roster and may be the best player at his position in the country. South Carolina fans are already familiar with his game. But he isn't the only threat this team has to offer on Saturday. We take a look at three specific Gators fans needs to watch out for when toe meets leather.

Dallas Wilson

Wilson is a former top 50 overall five-star prospect in the 2025 class and is playing like it. In his second season with the Gators, he is quickly turning into the players scouts thought he could be. At 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, Wilson is more than just a physical wide out. He can also beat you with speed and crisp route running.

South Carolina has struggled mightily in recent weeks stopping opponents passing attacks. Wilson is the type of receiver who could once again put pressure on the backend of Clayton White's defense. One way to limit his impact is if the defensive line can put pressure on Gators quarterback Aaron Philo. With signs pointing to Dylan Stewart's return this weekend, South Carolina needs its star to take over the game on Saturday.

Jayden Woods

Woods is a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end type that fits into Florida's defense at the JACK position. His main assignment is helping to set the edge, but most importantly, get after the opposing quarterback something he has done at a high level for the Gators this season. Woods has started every game this season logging 21 tackles, four sacks (team high), and six tackles for loss.

Jayden Woods played arguably the best game of his #Gators career on Saturday:



🐊11 QB pressures(PFF)

🐊6 total tackles | 3.5 TFLs.

🐊2.5 sacks

🐊4 Stops(PFF)



Showcased his 21 MPH speed and 405 pound clean from this summer. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QMck7Zhpvi — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 21, 2026

His presence was felt in a big way in the Gators' upset win over top five Ole Miss where he logged four tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble. Against Auburn on the road he had a career high 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one quarterback hurry. He is a difference maker in Brad White's defense and if the Gamecocks aren't careful, he can wreck the offensive gameplan by himself.

Buster Faulkner

Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner works out the quarterbacks during the first day of Florida Spring football practice at Heavener Football Center in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lastly, not a player, but maybe the biggest reason for Florida's quick turnaround other than Jon Sumrall. Faulkner is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football. He completely revamped Georgia Tech's offense, which has fallen off a cliff in his absence, before joining Sumrall this season.

Just let the numbers paint the picture. In 2025, Florida ranked 13th in the SEC in total yards per game (341.3), 13th in passing yards per game (204.6), 12th in rushing yards per game (136.8), and last in points per game (21.6). Even under an offensive minded head coach, it was one of the worst units in the conference. Insert Buster Faulkner. This season the Gators rank second in total yards per game (491.2), sixth in passing yards per game (274.8), fourth in rushing yards per game (216.4), and third in scoring (46.2).

Faulkner likes to use a lot of motion and tries to trick opposing defenses with what he wants to do. Eye discipline will be key in this matchup. Get your eyes in the right spot and you have a chance. Get fooled and this offense is built to hit explosives on the ground and through the air. Clayton White and his defense will have their hands full trying to stop this Gators' offense. Good news is Missouri may have given them the blueprint on how to do it.