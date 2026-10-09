Did Mizzou Lay the Blueprint for South Carolina to Upset Florida?

The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to enter arguably the toughest environment they’ll face this season as they prepare to go to The Swamp in Gainesville, FL against the number 16 ranked Florida Gators. Both teams are coming off a loss and looking to use this game as a springboard to get back into the win column.

Prior to their blowout loss to Missouri last week, the Gators were coming fresh off a dominating win against the Ole Miss Rebels. Ultimately, their success against the Rebels came from making the Rebels miss tackles and assignments in space, which has been consistent from the struggling Ole Miss defense the entire season.

WHAT DID MIZZOU DO?

Against Missouri, who boasts one of the best front sevens in the SEC, the Gators were stifled when the same open field success wasn’t available. The Tigers’ ability to make the Gators a one-dimensional team that struggled to consistently move the ball down the field through the air ultimately led to their dominant outing. The blueprint laid by the Tigers might be a recipe that can be replicated by the Gamecocks this weekend.

The Gamecocks certainly have the talent to stifle any defense in the country. With the anticipated return of Dylan Stewart after serving a coach-sanctioned suspension, the Gamecocks defense is only strengthened by the return of their star edge-rusher.

WHAT WILL THE GAMECOCKS HAVE TO DO?

The Gamecocks allow the sixth fewest yards per game on the ground in the SEC. Against a team like Florida whose success is predicated on running the ball effectively, continuing this trend will be paramount in upsetting the Gators. Jaden Baugh is one of the most dangerous weapons in the sport, and if you allow him to get rolling, it will be a long day at the office.

Swarming the ball on the short/intermediate pass game will also be huge for the Gamecocks. Florida QB Aaron Philo has found an abundance of success this season by getting the ball out of his hands quickly to receivers, and especially swing routes to Jaden Baugh and other backs. Last week, Philo threw for 197 yards and averaged just under six yards a completion, which is not a number conducive to winning football games. If the Gamecocks are able to contain these opportunities for Philo, they’ll put themselves in the driver’s seat for an upset.

Aside from defense, another important component of Mizzou’s big win was the outstanding play from QB Austin Simmons. The Ole Miss transfer played the finest game of his career, going 23/30 for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Simmons made every big play when his team needed it.

LaNorris Sellers will need to have one of the best games of his career to lead his team to victory. With an impressive run game and talented targets, Sellers will need to make both routine and tough throws. In a hostile environment like The Swamp, stellar play from Sellers would help take the crowd out of the game and also benefit his defense, who will need all the rest they can get.

The Gamecocks and Gators will kick off at 12:45 ET on SEC Network.