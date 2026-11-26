South Carolina Football: Three Things to be Thankful for on Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving Gamecock fans! In a season focused on giving thanks, we thought it would be fun to talk about three areas where South Carolina fans should be thankful for regarding the program's future.
NIL Spending
Ever since Jeremiah Donati arrived as the newest Director of Athletics at South Carolina, the program has put in more of an effort on the NIL front to make sure they are competitive from a dollars standpoint with other teams in the SEC. Perhaps the best example of this is the amount of money South Carolina has spent on its 2026 roster. On Sept. 16, The Athletic dropped a graph displaying how much teams have spent this season. As you can see, South Carolina was a big spender during the offseason.
Per the graph above, South Carolina is spending roughly 32M-35M on this year's roster. Those numbers show this program is committed to building a winner on the field. 6-5 isn't where many envisioned the Gamecocks to be with that much money being spent on the roster, but the bright side shows the money is there for this coaching staff to land big time players both in high school and the portal.
Offensive Coordinator
Shane Beamer had to get this hire right coming out of a horrendous 2025 showing and he appears to have nailed it. Kendal Briles came over from TCU to be the Gamecock's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. His impact has been felt immediately as this year's offense has improved in a number of categories from last season. Those stats include, but aren't limited to: No. 107 (336.3) to No. 31 (423.6) in total offense, from No. 117 (111.1) to No. 31 (188.9) in rushing offense, and from No. 102 (22.7) to No. 55 (29.5) in scoring offense.
In addition to that, LaNorris Sellers looks back to the 2024 version of himself that took the country by storm. If Beamer can keep Briles around, the team should not have to worry about that side of the ball for the forseeable future.
Passionate Fanbase
The final area that everyone surrounding Gamecocks football should be thankful for is its fans. Regardless of the team's win-loss record, South Carolina fans show up and show out on a weekly basis. Whenever the team turns into an annual contender in the future, they have the fan base to make any opposing program feel uneasy stepping into Williams-Brice Stadium.
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI