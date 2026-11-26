Happy Thanksgiving Gamecock fans! In a season focused on giving thanks, we thought it would be fun to talk about three areas where South Carolina fans should be thankful for regarding the program's future.

NIL Spending

Ever since Jeremiah Donati arrived as the newest Director of Athletics at South Carolina, the program has put in more of an effort on the NIL front to make sure they are competitive from a dollars standpoint with other teams in the SEC. Perhaps the best example of this is the amount of money South Carolina has spent on its 2026 roster. On Sept. 16, The Athletic dropped a graph displaying how much teams have spent this season. As you can see, South Carolina was a big spender during the offseason.

College football’s most carefully guarded secret is the amount of money flowing to the players on each roster.



So we reached out to 70 sources across the sport.



Estimated budgets for all 68 teams: https://t.co/MFwc0s1Nzy pic.twitter.com/SGEfei8jWt — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 16, 2026

Per the graph above, South Carolina is spending roughly 32M-35M on this year's roster. Those numbers show this program is committed to building a winner on the field. 6-5 isn't where many envisioned the Gamecocks to be with that much money being spent on the roster, but the bright side shows the money is there for this coaching staff to land big time players both in high school and the portal.

Offensive Coordinator

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

If week 1 is indicative of how this season will go for South Carolina, Shane Beamer hit a grand slam with the hiring of Kendal Briles https://t.co/OZ6xE7gCCU — Alex Joyce (@AlexJoyceOnSI) September 5, 2026

Shane Beamer had to get this hire right coming out of a horrendous 2025 showing and he appears to have nailed it. Kendal Briles came over from TCU to be the Gamecock's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. His impact has been felt immediately as this year's offense has improved in a number of categories from last season. Those stats include, but aren't limited to: No. 107 (336.3) to No. 31 (423.6) in total offense, from No. 117 (111.1) to No. 31 (188.9) in rushing offense, and from No. 102 (22.7) to No. 55 (29.5) in scoring offense.

In addition to that, LaNorris Sellers looks back to the 2024 version of himself that took the country by storm. If Beamer can keep Briles around, the team should not have to worry about that side of the ball for the forseeable future.

Passionate Fanbase

Oct 10, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Donovan Darden (15) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaquel Holman (18) celebrate with teammates and fans after a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final area that everyone surrounding Gamecocks football should be thankful for is its fans. Regardless of the team's win-loss record, South Carolina fans show up and show out on a weekly basis. Whenever the team turns into an annual contender in the future, they have the fan base to make any opposing program feel uneasy stepping into Williams-Brice Stadium.