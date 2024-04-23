Where the Latest Mock Drafts Have Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette Going
Sitting just two days away from the beginning of the NFL Draft, the South Carolina Gamecock faithful are expecting to hear the names of two playmakers from last season's team, quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Xavier Legette, come off the board in the first few rounds. Where do some experts who follow the NFL Draft have both of these stars going? I perused a couple of full seven-round mock drafts to see what the consensus was:
NFL.com Draft Analyst Chris Reuter
Xavier Legette: Round 3, Pick No. 67 Overall to the Washington Commanders
Spencer Rattler: Round 3, Pick No. 76 Overall to the Denver Broncos
Pro Football Focus
Xavier Legette: Round 2, Pick No. 46 Overall to the Indianapolis Colts
Spencer Rattler: Round 3, Pick No. 66 Overall to the Minnesota Vikings
The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer
Xavier Legette: Round 2, Pick No. 46 Overall to the Indianapolis Colts
Spencer Rattler: Round 3, Pick No. 81 Overall to the Seattle Seahawks
You Might Also Like:
- Shane Beamer Talks About How Dylan Stewart Has Adjusted To The College Game
- FINAL: Garnet Team Wins 17-0 Rockfight In South Carolina's Spring Game
- Dowell Loggains Talks Different Options When Deciding On A Starting Quarterback
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on X: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!