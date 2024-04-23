Gamecock Digest

Where the Latest Mock Drafts Have Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette Going

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (QB10) during the NFL Combine
Sitting just two days away from the beginning of the NFL Draft, the South Carolina Gamecock faithful are expecting to hear the names of two playmakers from last season's team, quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Xavier Legette, come off the board in the first few rounds. Where do some experts who follow the NFL Draft have both of these stars going? I perused a couple of full seven-round mock drafts to see what the consensus was:

NFL.com Draft Analyst Chris Reuter

Xavier Legette: Round 3, Pick No. 67 Overall to the Washington Commanders

Spencer Rattler: Round 3, Pick No. 76 Overall to the Denver Broncos

Pro Football Focus

Xavier Legette: Round 2, Pick No. 46 Overall to the Indianapolis Colts

Spencer Rattler: Round 3, Pick No. 66 Overall to the Minnesota Vikings

The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer

Xavier Legette: Round 2, Pick No. 46 Overall to the Indianapolis Colts

Spencer Rattler: Round 3, Pick No. 81 Overall to the Seattle Seahawks

