Who to Watch Out for on Saturday Night as South Carolina Takes on Towson

The (0-2) Towson Tigers are coming into Columbia, South Carolina looking to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year and beat the Gamecocks. While outmatched on paper, Towson still has the ability to make this one interesting if all goes well. For those not familiar with the Tigers, here's a quick look at what to watch our for this weekend.

Explosive Passing Attack

Andrew Indorf returns to quarterback this offense that wants to stress defenses out downfield. Indorf has been very efficient through the air this season completing 28 of 39 passes for 475 yards, with four touchdowns, and one interceptions. In last weeks loss at Navy, he still completed 72 percent of his passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

CLEVELAND CHARLTON, THE MAN YOU ARE🫡



Charlton brings the Tigers to tail only 6 points behind Maine with the second touchdown for Towson. He totals 118 yards going into the 4th quarter.#CAA | Aug 26 - Nov 22 | Live on Flo📺 pic.twitter.com/CIWPJ7AGmR — FloCollege | Football (@FloCollegeFB) August 28, 2026

Cleveland Charlton is the team's leading receiver through two games. The 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore has caught four passes for 136 yards, averaging 34 yards reception, and a touchdown. Charlton is the big play threat on this offense and one the Gamecocks will have to make sure they don't let get loose on Saturday. Behind him is Jarvis Jones, four catches for 70 yards, and Penn State transfer Aaron Enterline, six catches for 91 yards. If South Carolina slips up on the backend, Towson has the ability to take full advantage of those mistakes.

A Dynamic Running Back

TOUCHDOWN TOWSON! Kemarrion Battles breaks tackles and bursts into the end zone..... 55-3 Towson.....#GohTigers | #ARETE pic.twitter.com/50pgTDI7YR — Towson Football (@Towson_FB) November 1, 2025

Kemarrion Battles returned this fall to be the workhorse tailback for the Tigers this season. Through two games this season he has been just that by carrying the ball 26 times for 114 yards, averaging 57 yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry. The second leading rusher on the squad only has 10 rushing attempts.

Beyond just running the ball, Battles is a threat in the passing game as he has caught 3 passes for 60 yards. His 20 yards per reception is third on the team behind Charlton and Jacob Zollar. Battles ability to help his team's offense both in the run and pass attack can stress out opposing defenses.

Last week this South Carolina defense held Kent State to 10 total first downs, 5 of 14 on third downs, and 179 total yards, 100 on the ground and 79 through the air. This will be a strength on strength matchup as the Gamecocks field a veteran led and opportunistic secondary. They should have the answers for the Tigers' offense, however if they aren't on their game, Towson can take full advantage.