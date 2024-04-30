WATCH: Former Gamecock WR Xavier Legette Working On Footwork Ahead Of Joining Carolina Panthers
Coming out of the NFL Draft, South Carolina's Football program saw a player get drafted by the Carolina Panthers for the second time in the past fours, the first being Jaycee Horn back in the 2021 Draft and the most recent one being Xavier Legette in the first round of this year's draft. Everyone knows by now that despite what the measurables would indicate in terms of Legette's height and weight (6'1, 221 pounds per the NFL Combine numbers), the Mullins, SC native is built like a Mack Truck and runs like a thoroughbred. However, one area that draft experts and analysts noted that Xavier could improve upon at the next level was his route running, which would allow him to get even more separation against defensive backs.
Legette isn't waiting around before he begins to address this, as an Instagram story video has surfaced from topshelf_tj of the Carolina star working on specific moves at the start and the top of his routes.
Rookie minicamp for the Carolina Panthers will begin sometime in early April.
