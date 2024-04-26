BREAKING: Xavier Legette Hears His Name Called In The NFL Draft!
Xavier Legette was told by the Carolina Panthers' front office that if he was still on the board by the time Pick No. 33 came, the team would take him. As it turned out, Carolina didn't want to wait for night two of the NFL Draft to begin, as they traded up into the first round and drafted the South Carolina star with the No. 32 overall pick. Legette becomes the first Gamecock wide receiver since Deebo Samuel (2019) to be drafted in one of the first two rounds of the NFL Draft and the first player since cornerback Jaycee Horn, who ironically was drafted by the Panthers to be drafted in the first round. The Carolina Panthers now have four former Gamecocks on the roster in Legette, Horn, DJ Wonnum, and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, with the latter two having signed with the franchise earlier this offseason.
