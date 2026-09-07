‘A Really Good Night’: Blake Anderson Reflects on His First HC Win at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The first win is officially in the books for Blake Anderson at Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles delivered Coach A his first victory Saturday night, defeating Alcorn State 49-3 at The Rock.

The Rock | Josh House

“Obviously, really proud of the outcome,” Coach Anderson said. “It was not perfect by any means, and there’s some things that we need to do better. But you saw some guys respond really well to adversity.”

That adversity came early when an interception gave Alcorn State the ball deep in Southern Miss territory. The defense held the Braves to a field goal and did not allow any other points the rest of the game. “Defense bowed up and created turnovers when their backs were up, especially after the interception that happened early,” Coach A said. “That was a great sign to see our defense stand up and make plays.”

Southern Miss DL Zachariah Keith celebrating a key third-down stop against Alcorn State inside the Rock. | Josh House

Southern Miss forced five turnovers, including four interceptions. Three of those belonged to Kobe Albert. “Kobe has become one of the most consistent dudes in the entire building,” Coach Anderson said. “Three picks is still a huge day, but a guy ready to play in a big moment and doing everything that he can to help us be better, Kobe Albert’s as easy a pick as anybody.”

Southern Miss RB Steven Robinson moments before scoring his second touchdown of the season. | Josh House

Offensively, the Golden Eagles piled up 543 total yards, including 317 on the ground. Steven Robinson rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns, while Jamarice Wilder added 90 yards and two scores. “Every time we handed it off, I just felt like we were moving the pile pretty well,” Coach A said. “Steven did a great job. Didn’t put the ball on the ground, ran powerfully, extended some plays, and ran through contact.”

That success on the ground also allowed Coach A to remain aggressive, with Southern Miss converting both of its fourth-down attempts. “I want to play to win. I don’t want to play it safe,” Coach Anderson said. “We are going to be calculated but aggressive on fourth down. The ability to run the ball is a huge part of that.”

Southern Miss QB Ethan Hampton on a stepback pass during the third quarter. | Josh House

Ethan Hampton earned the start at quarterback and finished with 180 passing yards and one touchdown. “I thought Ethan played okay. He’d like the interception back,” Coach Anderson said. “His leadership and his experience is really what ended up getting the nod.” Coach Anderson made it clear that choosing Hampton was not an easy decision.

“We could have gone with Liddy just as easily as we went with Ethan,” Coach Anderson said. “They all did what they’ve been doing every day, which is to encourage each other, make good decisions, protect the football, and utilize their skill sets.” “I think John White’s going to be a two-year starter for us. I really do. He just needs to continue to develop.” Coach Blake Anderson

For Coach A, the most encouraging part was seeing his team continue to play with energy regardless of the score. “We didn’t get comfortable and complacent with where things were,” Coach Anderson said. “We just continued to move forward.”

More than the final score, Coach Anderson was encouraged by the effort, energy, and togetherness he saw from his team. “They’re trying to give me what I want,” Coach A said. “They’ve adopted and adapted to the culture and how hard we’re being on them. These guys are going to try every way they can to make us proud and meet us there.”

Coach Blake Anderson speaking with members of the media. | Josh House

The win also carried a personal meaning for Coach A as he began his new chapter in Hattiesburg. “I’m super blessed,” Coach Anderson said. “God’s just every step of the way, just keeps showing up. I’m just thankful that God’s got me right where He has me and looking forward to seeing what this team’s capable of.”

The comfortable lead also allowed Southern Miss to give valuable game experience to several younger players and backups. Coach Anderson knows those reps could become important as the schedule gets tougher.

"We got the gauntlet ahead. It won’t get easy at any point. I am interested and anxious to see how it looks a week from now with that front." Coach Blake Anderson

While some players entered after the outcome was decided, others received meaningful snaps while the game was still within reach. “A lot of guys that are going to have to play, especially late in the year, got valuable reps in a game that still mattered,” Coach Anderson said. “Hard to quantify what that’s worth, but I promise you it’s worth something.”

Now the Golden Eagles will enjoy the first win of the season before quickly turning their attention to what comes next. “We’re going to enjoy it a little bit, but it turns the page real quick and life gets real,” Coach A said. “When you look at the big picture, a really good night, and guys handled themselves really well.”