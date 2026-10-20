Fallou Diagne Returns to Southern Miss With Bigger Goals, Familiar System

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – As promising as the backcourt play looks for Southern Miss this year, the play of the Golden Eagles' frontcourt could end up determining how much of their ceiling they can reach. Head coach Jay Ladner and his staff added some intriguing new big-men transfers over the offseason, including Cam Wallace, Marcus Overstreet and Max Blank.

One returning big the staff is hopeful for this season, though, is graduate center Fallou Diagne, who has spent a good portion of his college career dealing with injuries and coaching changes. Heading into his final season at Southern Miss, the 6-foot-11 stretch-big finally has some continuity and a chance to show more of what he can do.

Diagne looks healthier this time around, knows Ladner's system better and is expected to spend much more time at center this season instead of being a backup stretch-four like last year. For a veteran whose opportunities were limited a year ago, he's hoping that combination of things going in his favor can help him carve out a bigger role on a team he believes can reach the NCAA Tournament.

This week, Diagne took some time to talk with Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI about why he stayed in Hattiesburg, what he's worked on over the offseason, his expectations for the season and more.

Comfort Level Worth Coming Back For

Southern Miss center Fallou Diagne during a summer practice. | Southern Miss Athletics

Diagne spent two seasons at Northwest Florida State and three at Western Kentucky before coming to Southern Miss last year, and until this season, he had yet to have the same head coach for two consecutive years. That's one big reason why returning to Southern Miss meant something to him.

“Just the coaching staff,” Diagne said. “Coach Ladner and the staff, they just make me feel comfortable. And also how I'm used to the system, too. Just trusting Coach Ladner and his staff, you know, because they gave me a chance to play after coming off a severe injury, and now I'm getting back to myself. And then being able to come back with a few guys that are returning after winning 19 games last year. I feel like we can win 20-plus games this year and make it to the NCAA tournament.”

There was a time when Diagne's potential drew attention well beyond the college level. During his freshman season at Northwest Florida State, when Southern Miss assistant coach Noah Croak actually coached against him at the time, Diagne was being mentioned on NBA draft boards and monitored by scouts.

Knee injuries changed that career trajectory for the Dakar, Senegal, native, but now he's looking to end his college career on a positive note.

A Different Role in the Frontcourt

Southern Miss big man Fallou Diagne will play more at center this year after playing in a backup stretch-4 role last season. | Southern Miss Athletics

Diagne's footwork has roots in another sport. He grew up playing soccer until his height left him playing goalkeeper exclusively, and that background helped him when he transitioned to basketball.

That coordination is part of what makes his skill set interesting. He understands spacing and how to play within an offense, fits Southern Miss' five-out approach and can knock down an open jumper.

Last season, though, he played the stretch-four spot behind Tylik "Bully" Weeks, leaving limited minutes available. The near-seven-footer appeared in 24 games, including two starts, and averaged 1.9 points and 0.8 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game. He made 10 3-pointers and scored a season-high nine points in a loss at LSU.

More time at center will give Southern Miss many options depending on the matchup. His shooting can pull a big man away from the basket and help create room for the Golden Eagles' guards to attack, even if he's not scoring himself. But earning a larger role will require not only hitting those open shots when the opportunity arises, but also showing improvement in the rebounding department as well, an area he's struggled with a little bit throughout his career.

“Defensively, being a voice out there on the defense in the back end and just being an everyday guy,” Diagne said of his offseason focus. “Giving my all every day and being consistent. I’ve also been working on my rebounding.”

Big Goals for a Tight-Knit Group

A handful of the 2026-27 Southern Miss men's basketball players pose for a photo at the 2026 Tip-Off Celebration event. | Southern Miss Athletics

The increased optimism surrounding this year's team comes from the number of talented players that were brought in through the transfer portal, in addition to returning players like Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year Isaac Taveras and Brewer Carruth. These Golden Eagles are built to make life hard on their opponents.

“We definitely added a lot more shooting and a lot more athleticism,” Diagne said. “We’re lanky, we’re tall, we’re big. We can create a lot of turnovers and stuff like that. So that played a big part in the team’s improvement in the summer.”

One common theme among all of this year's players we've spoken to over the last several months is just how close the team is. Despite having mostly new players, the guys have hit it off from day one, and that chemistry has only grown over the offseason, both on and off the court.

“The chemistry is great. It’s definitely great,” Diagne said. “We were just hanging out right now when I had to just step out of the apartment for a second. The chemistry is great on the court and also off the court. Everybody loves each other and likes to be around each other. To win, it takes more than just on-the-court stuff. Y'all got to love each other and be there for one another, and that translates into winning on the court. But the chemistry has been great. We got here, been working since June, and we’ve just been putting in days after days and getting better each day. We’re ready for the season now.”

As mentioned earlier, Diagne has high expectations for this season, and he's not just saying it to say it, either. He, along with the rest of the guys, truly believes this year's team has what it takes to finally get over the hump.

“My expectations for this year, I think, is win 20-plus games, win the Sun Belt Conference, and then make it to the NCAA tournament and then win the games over there too,” Diagne said. “With this team, with the size, the athleticism, the shooting, the chemistry… I think we could definitely do it. It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be an everyday step. But I think we have the team to do it and I can see it happening.”

Although his exact role on this year's team has yet to be determined, Diagne is a high-character teammate and role player ready to do whatever is asked of him as the season progresses.

Southern Miss will begin exhibition play against LSU-New Orleans at Reed Green Coliseum on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more basketball coverage in the coming days, including our final player profile that will be published on Wednesday.