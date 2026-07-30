Frisco Classic Announces 2027 Schedule: Who Southern Miss Baseball Will Face and When

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss baseball program has built up such a strong reputation across the country over the last decade-plus, earning invitations to some of college baseball's premier in-season tournaments. Last season, the Golden Eagles swept the 2026 Round Rock Classic against an impressive field of teams that included Oregon State, Purdue and Baylor.

Next season, Southern Miss will head back to the Lone Star State, this time to compete in the 2027 Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas. We already knew this year's Frisco Classic field consisted of Southern Miss, Kansas, UC Irvine and defending national champion Oklahoma, but now we know the matchups and the times.

Full Frisco College Baseball Classic Schedule

Southern Miss swept the 2026 Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas, by taking down Oregon State, Purdue and Baylor. | Dalton Trigg

On Wednesday, the Frisco Classic announced the full schedule for it's 2027 slate:

FRIDAY, MARCH 5 2:00 PM - SOUTHERN MISS vs. KANSAS 6:00 PM - OKLAHOMA vs. UC IRVINE

SATURDAY, MARCH 6 12:00 PM - UC IRVINE vs. SOUTHERN MISS 4:00 PM - OKLAHOMA vs. KANSAS

SUNDAY, MARCH 7 11:00 AM - KANSAS vs. UC IRVINE 3:00 PM - SOUTHERN MISS vs. OKLAHOMA

Eags Looking as Dangerous as Ever in 2027

Southern Miss third baseman Drey Barrett celebrated a walk-off grand slam against Troy in the 2026 Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Montgomery, Alabama. | @SouthernMissBSB

Although the Golden Eagles lost some big contributors from the 2026 roster to graduation, they're retaining several key players from last year while also bringing in one of the best freshman and transfer portal classes we've seen from the program in years. As good as Southern Miss was in 2026, the hype and anticipation for 2027 continues to build after the program added an ample amount of hitting and speed to the roster.

Not to mention, Southern Miss also retained its top-tier weekend starter trio of Grayden Harris, Camden Clark and Camden Sunstrom. All three will be entering their junior seasons, and all three were invited to and competed in the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp. Harris made the final USA Baseball CNT roster that competed in the World Collegiate Baseball Championship in Taiwan this summer.

These In-Season Tournaments Hold Value

Southern Miss didn’t just win the Round Rock Classic—it dominated it. | Dalton Trigg

At the end of the day, the overall goal for the Golden Eagles is to break through the barrier that has been present over the last several postseasons and make it back to Omaha for the first time since 2009. However, these in-season tournaments are an incredibly fun experience for both the team and the fan base, and competing against top-tier competition in March could pay dividends later in May and June.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI will be in Frisco to bring you full coverage of the Golden Eagles competing in the Frisco Classic, and we hope to see many of you there! Tickets for the Frisco Classic can be purchased on the Peak Events website.