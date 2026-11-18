HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Whether you take U.S. Highway 98 east from Hattiesburg to Mobile or head south on Highway 49 before taking Interstate 10 across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, you'll pass through towns and communities with a storied history of producing Division I football talent. Many of those same communities have become familiar stops on the recruiting trail for both Southern Miss and South Alabama.

The two universities are separated by roughly 100 miles, and as Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson outlined his recruiting philosophy during Monday's press conference, it became apparent just how often the two programs could cross paths in the coming years.

“I don't want to live on the portal,” Anderson said.

Southern Miss HC Blake Anderson ahead of a Golden Eagles' football game at The Rock. | Josh House

Anderson expressed his desire to build the program through high school and junior college recruiting, using the transfer portal to address specific roster needs. His staff will initially concentrate its recruiting efforts within a three-hour drive of Hattiesburg.

That territory stretches from central Mississippi to New Orleans and east into Mobile, Baldwin County and the western Florida Panhandle. Much of that territory is also where South Alabama has found success on the recruiting trail. With that being said, let's take a closer look at what Southern Miss and South Alabama are competing for, as both teams will face off at The Rock on Saturday.

South Alabama's Recruiting Presence in Mississippi

Sep 26, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Alabama Jaguars wide receiver Jeremiah Jones-Thomas (2) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Anthony Eager (1) during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since beginning its football program in 2009, South Alabama has established a recruiting presence throughout Mississippi, particularly along the Gulf Coast.

Of the 22 players South Alabama signed on the opening day of last December's early signing period, five came from Mississippi, just as many as from Alabama. Among those signees was Pascagoula defensive back Tomareo Johnson.

The Jaguars have continued recruiting Mississippi for their 2027 class, receiving commitments in June from McComb cornerback Delwin Perkins Jr. and Madison Central cornerback Triston Watkins.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss has received commitments from several Mississippi high school standouts, including Morton cornerback Dolph McDonald, Kosciusko quarterback Caiden Wade, Vicksburg defensive end Jaylen Smith and Meridian wide receiver Chase Gathings.

For Anderson and his staff, keeping more of Mississippi's talent within the state will be an important part of building the program over the next several years. Many fans have called for that kind of approach to become the norm in Hattiesburg, and it appears to be on its way.

Recruiting Along the Interstate 10 Corridor

Southern Miss DE commit Jacques Robichaux III and Blake Anderson. | Jacques Robichaux

The recruiting competition between the two programs also extends into Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

Southern Miss went into New Orleans in June to land a commitment from Jacques Robichaux III, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end from St. Augustine High School.

South Alabama has also been active in the greater New Orleans area, receiving commitments from John F. Kennedy wide receiver Semaj Lyons, Covington wide receiver BraeShun Weary, Mandeville cornerback Dylan Henry and John Curtis Safety Craig Connor III.

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Further east, the Jaguars landed a commitment from Pace High School running back Makael Williams in June. For many prospects growing up along the Interstate 10 corridor, both programs offer the opportunity to play FBS football in the Sun Belt without moving too far away from home.

Establishing relationships with high school coaches throughout Louisiana, southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle could be just as important for Anderson as it will be recruiting within Mississippi.

The Mississippi Junior College Pipeline

Southern Miss got a commitment from Hinds CC's Jaylon Ruffin on Tuesday, who is considered one of the best, if not the best, JUCO QBs in the nation. | Hinds CC Athletics

One advantage Southern Miss has is its proximity to the Mississippi junior college system. Jones College, Pearl River and Mississippi Gulf Coast are all located within a relatively short drive of Hattiesburg.

However, South Alabama has also found talent within the MACCC. The Jaguars' 2026 signing class included Holmes Community College safety Kam'Ron Robinson, Copiah-Lincoln cornerback Tre Webb and Mississippi Gulf Coast defensive lineman Rodney Hunter.

One recent recruiting battle between the two programs involved East Central Community College wide receiver Waymond Jenerette Jr.

Southern Miss 2027 WR commit Waymond Jenerette Jr. runs a route for East Central Community College. | East Central Community College Athletics

Originally from Rock Hill, SC, Jenerette committed to Southern Miss on June 20 after receiving offers from South Alabama, Troy and Western Kentucky, among others.

Southern Miss added another player from the Mississippi junior college ranks Tuesday, receiving a commitment from Hinds Community College quarterback Jaylon Ruffin.

Recruiting players like Jenerette and Ruffin allows Anderson to bring in experienced college players who could contribute immediately without having to rely as heavily on the transfer portal.

A Big Recruiting Weekend in Hattiesburg

Southern Miss taking a moment before the game against Alcorn State. | Josh House

Despite Southern Miss' struggles on the field this season, Anderson revealed Monday that the Golden Eagles had received six or seven commitments in recent days, with more expected this week and a big recruiting weekend planned.

Retaining players will be just as important as recruiting them. Between NIL and the transfer portal, keeping a roster together has become increasingly difficult for Group of Five programs. Anderson acknowledged Monday that agents are already contacting players on the Southern Miss roster about opportunities elsewhere.

Southern Miss enters Saturday's matchup having lost all six meetings against South Alabama in a series that dates back to 2020. The Golden Eagles will look to change that and salvage what they can from this 2026 season despite not being bowl eligible.

While the main priority is getting that first win over the Jaguars, Saturday also presents an opportunity for Anderson and his staff to showcase the program and sell the short-term and long-term vision to prospective recruits attending the final home game of the season at The Rock.

With the early signing period opening Dec. 2, the timing couldn't be much better. The Golden Eagles and Jaguars will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Renasant Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN+. As always, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI will have full pregame and postgame coverage.