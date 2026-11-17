HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Let's get this out of the way first: If fans are frustrated with how the 2026 Southern Miss football season has played out, they have every right to be. Especially those who pour in so much of their time and money into the program. It's never fun to lose.

The Golden Eagles are 3-7, their bowl hopes are officially gone, and Saturday's 63-31 loss at Louisiana Tech was about as rough as it gets. Nobody is asking the fan base to enjoy that. Not even the head coach.

"Patience is not fun," Blake Anderson said during his weekly press conference Monday. "Taking your lumps is not fun along the way."

But while the on-field product has been hard to watch at times, there's another part of this rebuild happening away from Saturdays, and it's trending in a much better direction than it was a year ago. When asked how Southern Miss' recruiting compares to this point in 2025, Anderson was quick to note that it's a completely different situation this time around.

"Love where we're at," Anderson said. "I love where we're at in recruiting right now."

Added defensive coordinator Joe Bolden: "Yeah, I think we're definitely ahead, obviously ahead of the game, right? With more time."

Here's why that matters and why this rebuild still has a real chance to look a lot different from the last long-term rebuild attempt that scarred the fan base.

A Year Ago: Building the Plane While Flying It

Southern Miss Football continued its first week of Fall Camp. | Josh House

To understand where Southern Miss is now, you have to remember where it was this time last year.

In early December 2025, Charles Huff left for Memphis after just one season in Hattiesburg. Anderson, then Huff's offensive coordinator, was named interim head coach and then, after a five-day search, the program's 24th full-time head coach on Dec. 11.

Then came the difficult part, as several of Huff's assistants and players followed him to Memphis. Southern Miss was losing a senior class of more than 30 players, and Anderson expected more to head out the door through the portal. On top of all that, the clock was ticking on assembling an entire staff and a roster for 2026.

The end result was a team with roughly 75 newcomers, a brand-new set of coordinators and very little time to build any real continuity before the season began. Every program in the nation deals with roster turnover in today's college football landscape. That's nothing new, and nobody is going to feel sorry for Anderson and the Golden Eagles because of that. But that kind of turnover was an unprecedented situation for Southern Miss.

Coach Blake Anderson and Southern Miss Football | Josh House

"I think last year, it's hard to say, because there was just so much uncertainty, even at this point in time in the year," Anderson said. "... I think we all knew what was going on. And truthfully, that wasn't Coach Huff's ... His deal was we're going to replace issues in the portal. That's just where his mind was."

It wasn't an ideal situation, but Anderson and his staff did what they could with it. That's not an excuse, that's just the reality. This year hasn't gone the way anyone in the program hoped, but there are still things that have happened throughout this season that are worth building on, including retaining some of this year's standout performers and building around them better heading into next season.

Now: Starting at Home and Stacking Commitments

Southern Miss got a commitment from Hinds CC's Jaylon Ruffin on Tuesday, who is considered one of the best, if not the best, JUCO QBs in the nation. | Hinds CC Athletics

Fast forward a year, and the future is already looking and feeling a lot different, at least from the perspective of what the staff is building with its 2027 class.

Southern Miss currently holds several intriguing commitments in its 2027 class, with more being added each day, it seems, a group headlined by several Mississippi high school standouts such as Kosciusko quarterback Caiden Wade, Meridian wide receiver Chase Gathings and Morton cornerback Dolph McDonald, along with East Central Community College receiver Waymond Jenerette Jr. and, as of Tuesday morning, Hinds Community College standout Jaylon Ruffin, who is widely considered as being the best JUCO quarterback in the nation.

And according to Anderson, a good chunk of that momentum has come recently.

"So we have picked up, I don't know, six or seven commitments in the last few days, another one last night, [and are] expecting several more this week," Anderson said. "[It's] a huge weekend coming this weekend. This is the lifeblood of who we're going to be, and we're starting at home. We're starting in a footprint about three hours around town."

Southern Miss DE commit Jacques Robichaux III and Blake Anderson. | Jacques Robichaux

That's the biggest philosophical shift from a year ago. Rather than living in the transfer portal, Anderson wants to build primarily through high school and junior college talent, then use the portal to fill specific holes. Having more time over this past year is what has allowed that to happen.

"I don't want to live on the portal," Anderson said. "I want to still recruit high school [and] good, solid JUCO guys, and use the portal where needed."

Bolden, meanwhile, is just as focused on who those players are as he is on how talented they are. He said that he'd like to start handing out personality tests to recruits, the same way employers do in his wife's line of work, to find out whether a kid has "some stuff to them."

"It's finding the right guys, and I think we've dialed in on some guys just in the recruiting process," Bolden said. "I can speak defensively, from the back end to the front end, that should help us. ... The urgency to recruit is always high. And to me, if you settle for what you can get versus what you want, you'll always have issues. So you have to go after exactly what you want in that process."

That attention to detail goes beyond highlight tapes, too. Bolden said Southern Miss has taken players specifically because the game film showed them hustling downfield to block after a teammate's interception, the kind of effort that never shows up in a five-minute reel.

"The highlight film tells you, 'Hey, these are the plays this guy wants me to see,'" Bolden said. "... And then you have to go back and evaluate: What does the game film look like, and what do his lowlights look like? When he gets his rear end kicked, how does he respond?"

Obviously, players have to prove it on the field once they arrive on campus, but the Golden Eagles coaching staff has assembled a group of incoming recruits worth being excited about.

Why Keeping the Staff Together Matters on the Recruiting Trail

Southern Miss DC Joe Bolden on the sideline at Tulane. | Josh House

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This is where Anderson's other big headline from Monday comes into play. Earlier in the same press conference, Anderson shut down any notion that he would clean house after a tough first season.

"I'm not firing staff, just so everybody that wants my staff fired... not happening," Anderson said.

Whatever you think of that decision from an on-field standpoint, it carries real weight in recruiting. Recruiting is built on relationships, and the assistant coaches are usually the ones who build them. They're the ones texting prospects, sitting in living rooms and earning the trust of high school coaches across the state.

When a staff gets blown up, those relationships usually walk out the door with it, which is a big part of what happened a year ago. When a staff stays together, the recruits who committed to those coaches can sign with confidence that the people who recruited them will actually be there when they arrive.

Anderson certainly seems to think his staff has earned that, at least from a recruiting standpoint.

Southern Miss Football continued its first week of Fall Camp today here in Hattiesburg, MS. | Josh House

"If I felt like I had somebody who was pulling in a different direction, they'd already be gone by now," Anderson said. "I don't. My staff is doing a great job. They're killing it in recruiting."

That stability also helps with the other half of Anderson's plan, which is keeping the players who are already in the building. He said his roster is "getting blown up every day by agents all over the country promising them the world," and he wants to keep as many of them as he can.

"We won't bat 1.000, but hopefully we can keep that number really, really high," Anderson said about roster retention. "... But I do think for the majority of this locker room, staying and continuing the process is in their best interest. I really do."

Bolden echoed that, warning about players who leave a Group of Five program for a quick payday and are never heard from again.

Avery Sledge (#33) with Coach Joe Bolden going over last-minute adjustments before the scrimmage at The Rock. | Josh House

"It's very much a microwave society," Bolden said. "So in that microwave society, we got to find the right pieces for our guys. ... [And] then retain those pieces that we want to retain, so it's not a constant overturn of a roster."

And with a big group of recruits expected on campus this weekend for Senior Day, Anderson and his staff get to make their pitch together, all with the knowledge that they'll be back in 2027. Yes, these past few weeks have been rough from a scoreboard perspective, but there have also been some positives to take away from this season when it comes to the coaching staff, especially when you look at where the team was in spring to where it is now. Some were predicting the Golden Eagles to win just one game this year.

Given the circumstances, this coaching staff deserves another year to see its recruiting efforts potentially come to fruition. If Southern Miss is in the same boat at this same time next year, then tough conversations about the staff will need to be had, but things seem to be trending in a positive direction.

Why This Shouldn't Be a Repeat of the Will Hall Era

Sept. 2, 2023 - HATTIESBURG, MS. - Southern Miss Golden Eagles head coach Will Hall congratulates quarterback Billy Wiles (8) after a second quarter touchdown against the Alcorn State Braves at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Photos by Chuck Cook | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We know what some people are thinking. Southern Miss fans have heard the "trust the process" pitch before, and it didn't end well. Patience has worn thin. With all that being said, though, the Anderson era should be different than the Will Hall era for several reasons.

1. Anderson has done this before, at the FBS level. Hall arrived with an impressive Division II resume at West Alabama and West Georgia, but he had never been a head coach at the FBS level. Anderson has 10 seasons and a 75-54 record as an FBS head coach, including nine bowl games and three conference championships.

2. He's won in this league specifically. At Arkansas State, Anderson went 51-37, won back-to-back Sun Belt titles in 2015 and 2016 and took the Red Wolves to six straight bowl games. He then won 11 games and a Mountain West title in his first season at Utah State in 2021. As he put it on Monday, "This is not my first rebuild."

3. He's already helped flip this program once. As Huff's offensive coordinator in 2025, Anderson helped engineer a six-win turnaround, taking Southern Miss from 1-11 to 7-6 with a passing offense that ranked first in the Sun Belt. Obviously, the players Huff brought with him from Marshall had a big say in that success, but Anderson played an important part as well.

4. He has a clear, specific blueprint. Anderson isn't just asking for patience in a vague sense. He pointed to Louisiana Tech, which just clinched the Sun Belt West, as proof of concept. Of the Bulldogs' 22 starters, Anderson said 11 have been in the program for three to four years, and only four are transfers. They took their lumps, kept their group together, and now, they're reaping the rewards.

"It is a long game. It's the long game," Anderson said. "It's not the immediate go out and buy a roster. It's not where we're at, but it does work, and you're watching it work right down the street with a very similar budget, probably, in a lot of areas."

None of that guarantees success, of course. Year 2 is where Anderson himself says the real judgment comes, and he has openly said that "this time next year, I'll have a completely different approach" if it appears things aren't progressing at the level they should be. But there's a big difference between a coach learning on the job and one who has walked this road and come out the other side multiple times.

Big Weekend vs. South Alabama

Southern Miss HC Blake Anderson after a win at ULM during the 2026 season. | Josh House

Southern Miss hosts South Alabama at The Rock on Senior Day in what could be a big test both on and off the field. It's the final home game of 2026, it's against a team the Golden Eagles have never beaten, and it's the last chance for this weekend's large group of recruits to see Southern Miss play in person before the early signing period opens Dec. 2.

Anderson admitted one game won't make or break a recruiting class, but he also knows how much a win would help.

"I don't know that one game here or there makes all the difference," Anderson said. "I think there's so many other factors that fit in, but man, it does not hurt."

Anderson is honest with recruits about where the program stands right now. If a kid wants the most money or a ready-made roster, Anderson says, Southern Miss isn't the place for him. If he wants an immediate opportunity and wants to help build something, it might be the perfect fit.

"You got to be the right kind of guy to want to come here," Anderson said. "It's a blue-collar, roll-your-sleeves-up [place]. ... We're going to find a way. Some weeks it's going to be harder than others. Some years it's going to be more difficult, but we're going to find a way."

The frustration this season is real, and it's fair. But between a staff that's staying intact, a 2027 class built from the ground up in Southern Miss' own backyard, and a head coach who has been through all of this before, there's a legitimate case that Golden Eagle fans are watching the foundation of something better than just a patch job being poured. It just takes time for concrete to set.

Kickoff against South Alabama is set for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Southern Miss football and recruiting coverage throughout Senior Day week.