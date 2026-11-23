For the second year in a row, the Pensacola Invitational trophy is headed back to Hattiesburg.

Southern Miss never trailed on Sunday, built a 22-point lead and held off a late Valparaiso push for a 99-89 win in the tournament’s championship game at the Pensacola Bay Center. The win came a day after Anthony Igiede’s 16 points helped Southern Miss defeat Nicholls State 80-69, so the Golden Eagles leave Pensacola with two double-digit wins. The Golden Eagles beat both North Florida and UT Martin on their way to hoisting the trophy last year.

With the victory, Southern Miss improves to 5-3 and has won three straight. Ten days ago, that kind of run looked a long way off.

Southern Miss shooting guard Elliot Tulip performed well during the Pensacola Invitational title at the Pensacola Bay Center. | Southern Miss Athletics

We've mentioned it in previous articles, but it's worth mentioning again: this Southern Miss team has been put through the wringer these last few weeks. After beating Jackson State in overtime, the Golden Eagles flew to Texas State and lost 85-65. Their flight home from that one was canceled, so they took a 12.5-hour bus ride back to Hattiesburg. They then lost at home to UT Arlington in a game head coach Jay Ladner said his guys "didn't set the tone." Then illness hit the locker room, leaving only 11 players available against Grambling, and that game was also moved to ULM in Monroe because of floor renovations at Grambling. Miraculously, Southern Miss somehow forced a second extra period and outlasted the Tigers 103-100 in double overtime, then immediately boarded a six-hour bus to Pensacola to prepare for back-to-back games this weekend.

That’s a week that could have sunk a lot of teams, but this group came out of it with a trophy and a good glimpse of what they're made of.

“It’s been a pleasant reminder that this is exactly why we recruited this team to Southern Miss,” Southern Miss lead assistant coach Noah Croak tells Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. “By each game, even with a rough start to the season, you’ve seen improvement and continual buy-in. Even when things didn’t fall our way in stretches, we’ve always responded. … With our crazy travel, sickness amongst the team, and a bunch of games in a short amount of time, we’re all so proud of the maturity and grit these guys have shown in the last few weeks.”

Southern Miss guard Isaac Taveras found his groove as the Golden Eagles won the Pensacola Invitational at the Pensacola Bay Center. | Southern Miss Athletics

The win also gave head coach Jay Ladner his 100th victory at Southern Miss, and the locker room took a moment afterward to celebrate.

“For a coach who is all about Southern Miss to his core, and never wants any credit, it was nice to celebrate him for a quick moment,” Croak said.

Here's everything else that happened during Southern Miss' Pensacola Invitational championship clincher on Sunday.

A First Half to Remember

Southern Miss guard Isaac Taveras nails a corner 3 as the Golden Eagles take down Valparaiso for the Pensacola Invitational title at the Pensacola Bay Center on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Southern Miss Athletics

Southern Miss put together what was arguably its most complete half of basketball this season during the first half of Sunday's game. Isaac Taveras opened the scoring with a layup in the first 30 seconds, the Golden Eagles were up 12-4 less than three minutes in, and they never looked back. By halftime, it was 56-35.

Fifty-six points in 20 minutes, against a Valparaiso team that came in at 4-1 and was riding high, was impressive to see. The Beacons had rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Troy the night before. Earlier this month, Beacons' Justus McNair hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in double overtime, and Valparaiso stunned Purdue, 83-80.

The Golden Eagles knew who they were facing and didn't take them lightly.

“We wanted to come in the game with a chip on our shoulder vs. Valpo after they had knocked off Purdue,” Croak said. “And we’re proud of the guys for taking on the challenge and succeeding.”

Balanced Attack, Dominant Glass

Southern Miss big man Cameron Wallace was a handful during the Pensacola Invitational title at the Pensacola Bay Center. | Southern Miss Athletics

Four of Southern Miss’ five starters scored in double figures, and the best part of that? Nobody had to force anything.

Taveras was as efficient as ever. The reigning Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, hit his only 3-point attempt, grabbed six rebounds and added three steals in 25 minutes, despite playing with four fouls. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt, who has been a steady force all year, also scored 17, going 6-of-8 from the free-throw line and grabbing four boards.

Igiede followed his 16-point game against Nicholls with 16 more on Sunday, along with nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 39 minutes. Like Gaines-Wyatt, he’s been one of the team’s steadiest players in the early stages of the season.

Cam Wallace might have been the most physical player on the floor in Pensacola. He scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, made all four of his free throws and grabbed seven rebounds, four of them offensive, in 27 minutes before fouling out. Wallace was part of the starting lineup on Sunday, and he certainly made his case to stay there.

That physicality showed up all over the box score. Southern Miss outrebounded Valparaiso 42-24, including 14-9 on the offensive glass, and outscored the Beacons 50-40 in the paint. The Golden Eagles shot 55 percent from the field and made 24 of 30 free throws, which has been an area that has bitten them in a few of their losses.

Elliot Tulip Plays Through It

Southern Miss shooting guard Elliot Tulip nails another 3 during the Pensacola Invitational at the Pensacola Bay Center. | Southern Miss Athletics

The starters did the heavy lifting with scoring, but Elliot Tulip’s performance off the bench is the one people will remember from this tournament.

The junior guard and Meridian native had been battling a stomach bug all day. According to Croak, he was sick on the morning of the game and again during warm-ups. He played anyway and gave Southern Miss nine points in 11 minutes, going 3-of-4 from 3-point range as the Golden Eagles stretched their first-half lead.

“Elliot Tulip sticks out because he was struck with a stomach bug and was sick all morning gameday, and even got sick in warmups, but refused to sit out,” Croak said. “[He] was adamant on playing, and to come in and help extend the lead like nothing was wrong... [That] really shows who Elliot is, and who we want to be as a team.”

Tulip has become a dependable shooter off the bench, something Southern Miss expected when it brought him in over the summer, and it’s hard not to root for the hometown kid.

The Bench Answered the Call

Southern Miss guard Brandon Weston (20) shoots a free throw. | Josh House

Tulip wasn’t the only reserve who contributed. Southern Miss got 30 points from its bench. Marcus Overstreet went 2-of-2 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the line for six points while also having a massive block in the final stretch of the game. Brandon Weston added six points and three rebounds, Camden Cerese had five, including an impressive four-point play in the first half, and Chandler Watts chipped in four points and two blocks.

That depth was something Southern Miss envisioned as a major strength this season once everyone got everyone going. It was more important than ever this week, with illness and weary legs running throughout the roster.

Valpo Never Gave Up, But Eags Held On

Valpo Athletics

Southern Miss didn’t have it easy in the second half. Valparaiso outscored the Golden Eagles 54-43 after the break. Rajan Roberts did most of the damage, scoring 24 points off the bench on 9-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-7 from 3. JT Pettigrew was ultra aggressive, scoring 20 points, 10 of them at the free-throw line, and Carter Hopoi scored 17 on 6-of-7 shooting.

Turnovers kept the Beacons in it, as Southern Miss committed 14, and Valparaiso turned them into 23 points. It was a physical, chippy game, with each team called for a flagrant foul, and the Golden Eagles occasionally let it get loose. But every time Valparaiso started to get close, Southern Miss had an answer, and the Beacons never got over the hump.

“A lot of credit to everyone as well for showing a lot of poise throughout the invitational in two physical, chippy games,” Croak said.

Recharge, Then Bring On December

Southern Miss guard Isaac Taveras dunks the ball as the Golden Eagles beat Valparaiso and win the Pensacola Invitational. | Southern Miss Athletics

There’s a lot to like about this team heading into Thanksgiving week. The Golden Eagles have won three straight, all away from home, and they’ve done it in very different ways while facing adversity.

“First and foremost, we were all excited for three gritty road wins,” Croak said. “The locker room was pumped because that’s our identity: toughness with no excuses. … We’re glad to have a nice break to regroup, clean up some things, but also take a couple days during Thanksgiving week to recharge and finish out November strong and head into a tough December.”

Southern Miss returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 29, in a rematch against Grambling, this time at Reed Green Coliseum, at 3 p.m. on ESPN+. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Southern Miss basketball coverage.