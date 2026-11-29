The St. John’s Red Storm have wrapped up the Players Era 16 with a third-place finish. During the tournament, the Red Storm got to play some good power conference opponents, and there is a lot to learn from the three games.

To start things off for St. John’s in the Players Era 16, they were able to beat the Oregon Ducks in fairly comfortable fashion. The team could have gotten a 20-point win in this game, but struggled a bit down the stretch.

With a day off on Wednesday, they were back in action for a challenging game against the Louisville Cardinals on Thanksgiving. The Red Storm got off to a shockingly poor start in the game, but showed some serious resilience to rally back.

If not for a buzzer-beater to beat them at the end of the game, the Red Storm would have completed a wild comeback win. Following what ended up being a tough loss in the evening on Thursday, they were back in action for a 10:00 am local game against the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday.

This was a brutal schedule spot, but the Red Storm were able to beat a very good Cyclones team. Even though they didn’t win the tournament, they did prove that they can beat some good opponents and should be viewed as one of the top teams in the country.

St. John’s Proves Legitimacy

Nov 27, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) steals the ball during a third place game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While winning the Players Era 16 would have really been a statement, the Red Storm played well overall and should be pleased with the performance. Even though it was a loss, the game against Louisville will really be one to look at.

The Red Storm had their star forward Tounde Yessoufou in foul trouble for the entire game and were still able to mount the comeback. As shown by his performance against Iowa State the following day, he is a great player and a very important piece of this team.

Furthermore, while the Red Storm should be pleased with how they performed, there are still some questions to answer. The depth and bench production for the team was a bit erratic, and there still isn’t a backup point guard that has emerged for Quinn Ellis.

St. John’s will be back in action against Columbia this week, and then they have a massive matchup looming against the Arizona Wildcats, which is considered a neutral-site game at MSG.