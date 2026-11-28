The St. John’s Red Storm headed to Las Vegas to participate in the Players Era Festival with a 5-0 record.

They had yet to be challenged much, but that would change during the Players Era 16. St. John’s opened the tournament up against the Oregon Ducks in dominant fashion, going ahead by as many as 22 points and ultimately winning by 11.

In Game 2, they were defeated by the Louisville Cardinals, trailing by as many as 24 points, but lost on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Adrian Wooley. Their final game was against the Iowa State Cyclones in a hectic, sloppy outing that they came away with an 80-75 victory.

With a 7-1 record, the Red Storm had plenty of takeaways from their trip to Las Vegas to analyze.

Quinn Ellis Has Another Level Offensively

Nov 26, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) prepares to shoot a free throw against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half of a semifinal game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was any doubt about it heading into the Players Era 16, St. John’s has one of the best point guards in the country in Quinn Ellis. An international import from England, he has certainly lived up to the hype in the early stages of his collegiate career.

In Las Vegas, Ellis showed that he has another level to take his game to offensively. Entering play on Nov. 27, Ellis led the Big East with 8.1 assists per game. An elite playmaker and floor general, he showcased a more aggressive style at times during the last three games, hunting his own shot.

The talented point guard was getting to the basket at will, using his frame to make an impact. Against Louisville, he scored a career-high 16. In Game 1 against Oregon, he had 14, which tied his career high to that point.

Ellis made all eight of his free throw attempts in Las Vegas. The only shortcoming in his offensive game right now is 3-point shooting, as he went 0-for-6 and has made only 2-of-16 attempts thus far this season.

Lack of Bench Production

This is the biggest concern coming out of the Players Era Festival for head coach Rick Pitino. St. John’s has as talented a starting five as any team in the country, but beyond those players, there is a lot to be desired.

Leftris Liotopoulos has showcased excellent 3-point shooting ability, but has been inconsistent. He scored three points against the Ducks and Cardinals, then had 10 against the Cyclones. The frontcourt rotation has to be figured out as well.

When Tounde Yessoufou was in foul trouble against Louisville, the team fell apart. When Ruben Prey went into foul trouble against Iowa State, the team had to rely heavily on Reed Bailey.

A backup point guard is the most glaring need currently. It would also help greatly if Babacar Sane and Theo Edema, two high-upside players, develop and become reliable parts of the rotation.

Tounde Yessoufou Two-Way Star

Nov 27, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) shoots a three-pointer during a third place game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is becoming clear that the most important player to the team’s success, outside of maybe Ellis, is Yessoufou. When he got into foul trouble against the Cardinals, the team struggled on both ends of the floor. He played only 15 minutes but had nine points and was +7.

Against Iowa State, he was dominant on both ends despite being under the weather. He scored 23 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, six steals, three blocks and zero turnovers.

Yessoufou transferred with the intent to improve as a player to raise his stock for the NBA. It is fair to say that he is succeeding in that regard in the early going, showing improvement across the board.

He is an impactful two-way player, showing better 3-point shooting and defense, tapping into the incredible upside that he possesses.