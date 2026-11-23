The main goal for most teams ranked in the AP Poll Top 25 at the start of the men’s college basketball season is to avoid any upsets, which the St. John’s Red Storm have done thus far.

They are currently 5-0, winning all of their games by at least 15 points. They have yet to truly be challenged, with the Syracuse Orange being the only Power Conference team the Red Storm has faced thus far.

However, they have handled business accordingly, impressing onlookers with how dominant they have been for stretches. Alas, that level of production has not been enough to push them up in this week’s AP Poll Top 25.

In Week 3 of the AP Poll Top 25, St. John’s has surprisingly remained at No. 13. That is where they landed during the preseason poll and have resided since, not moving up or down a single spot during that span of time.

St. John's stays pat at No. 13 in AP Poll Top 25

Staying at No. 13 in both polls this week 🔴⛈️ pic.twitter.com/DLGtBHfFwD — St. John's Men’s Basketball (@StJohnsBBall) November 23, 2026

The Red Storm are one of only four teams that remained in the same spot for Week 3 as in Week 2, along with the No. 17 Miami (FL) Hurricanes, No. 18 USC Trojans and No. 22 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Two teams are in the Top 25 for the first time this season: the Indiana Hoosiers, who are ranked No. 23 after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks and Kentucky Wildcats this past week, and the Memphis Tigers, who come in at No. 24 and have victories over the Iowa State Cyclones, VCU Rams and Louisville Cardinals.

Given how much carnage there was around the country this past week, sticking at No. 13 will be seen as a win by some people. But St. John’s is going to be able to make a move up the rankings this week.

The Red Storm is heading to Las Vegas to participate in the Players Era Festival, one of the Feast Week tournaments. They will start their trip to Sin City with a game against the Oregon Ducks before a second game against either the Texas Tech Red Raiders or Louisville Cardinals.

With a three-game minimum in the Players Era 16, St. John’s will then face one of Iowa State, the San Diego State Aztecs, Tennessee Volunteers or Maryland Terrapins depending on how their matchups play out.

A championship game appearance against one of the other eight teams in the opposite bracket would assuredly put the Red Storm on the path to a top 10 spot in next week’s AP Poll Top 25, and remove one of the buy games from their schedule.

Expect a lot of shake-up for ranked teams with so many participating in holiday tournaments if they haven’t already.