Duke Transfer Will be Key to Stanford Basketball's Tournament Hopes Down the Stretch
The final stretch of the college basketball regular season is approaching. During this time, teams will look to finish on a high note in order to head into their postseason conference tournaments with a high seed and put themselves in position to earn a trip to March Madness.
For the Stanford Cardinal, the rest of the season will be about righting the ship and proving that they belong in the tournament conversation.
But in order for that to happen, they will need everyone to step up and fulfill their roles, with players such as Jaylen Blakes being big pieces to reaching that goal. Since joining Stanford, Blakes has had a career season, averaging 13.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
Blakes, who spent his first three seasons at Duke, was never able to establish himself with the Blue Devils, eventually leading to him entering the transfer portal at the end of last season. With Stanford in dire need of some help for star big man, Maxime Raynaud, Blakes chose to play out his final year of eligibility on The Farm, where he became a starter almost instantly.
With the season now down to the final few games, the Cardinal need Blakes now more than ever before. Raynaud is leading the ACC in scoring and rebounding and being in the upper echelon nationally in both of those categories, and he has become the type of player that others teams look to shut down each and every matchup.
Currently, the Cardinal have three players, including Blakes, averaging double figures. After that, the next highest scorer is averaging 7.5 points. Blakes, who missed three games from Jan. 29-Feb. 8, was extremely missed during his time unavailable.
With Blakes out, Stanford went 1-2 with its only win coming against an NC State team that sits third to last in the ACC. Each and every game will get harder, and if a player like Blakes is not available to play, it can make things more difficult.
The Cardinal are in the midst of a pivotal season, eager to clinch a spot in March Madness for the first time since 2014, with a new head coach in Kyle Smith proving that he is ready for the team to win now.
Blakes, who is no stranger to success in the ACC with Duke, joined the program with the expectation that his conference experience and knowing what it takes to win would help Stanford reach those heights.
Now with postseason push soon to commence, this is where Blakes can really prove why Stanford was smart to invest in him.