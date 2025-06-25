Kristaps Porzingis Trade Opens Up Spot For Maxime Raynaud on Boston Celtics
On June 24, just two days after game seven of the NBA Finals, multiple massive trades have gone down. Players such as Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum, and Jordan Poole had already moved teams due to huge trades, but no contender seemed to make an important move. That was until the Boston Celtics agreed to a trade with the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets.
The Celtics gave up Kristaps Porzingis and a second round pick to the Atlanta Hawks, Terrance Mann and the 22nd overall pick went to the Nets, while Georges Niang and a second round pick came back to the Celtics. In trading Porzingis, Boston is now under the second apron, which will save the Celtics some money.
Fans weren't thrilled, losing a star talent in Porzingis (along with Jrue Holiday) for just a role player in Niang, but this trade could open doors for the Celtics next season.
Over the next two days, the NBA Draft is taking place in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center. The Celtics have the 28th overall pick of the first round. Maxime Raynaud, a star center for the Stanford Cardinal, could still be available, and would be a great fit for Boston as they look to re-establish some depth pieces.
Raynaud is a French-born center who got to Palo Alto four years ago as a walk on. Over that time, he truly exceeded expectations. In a four year career, Raynaud became the face of the program, and averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in his senior year.
Raynaud faced challenge after challenge, being a part of losing seasons, coaching changes, and almost entire rosters pursuing new schools. Raynaud stuck it out for four years, and was rewarded by leading the Cardinal to a 21-14 season in his senior year, one of Stanford men's basketball's best in recent memory.
He'd represent the Celtics well. As a college veteran, he brings leadership to the basketball court. He also fits the mold of recent Boston players, who have tons of size but can still shoot the three ball well.
In the NBA Draft Combine, Raynaud came in as just another prospect. But when he stepped on the court, he turned heads almost instantly. He was the leading scorer on his team, and ranked highly on almost every percentile scale, in terms of measurements as well as ability.
Mock draft experts took note of this and moved him up from a late first to early second rounder to being firmly in the first round. When the 2024-25 college basketball season began, Raynaud was seen as a potential NBA draft pick. He looks to have worked his way into not only being selected, but also being a first-round pick.
ESPN Draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released their latest mock draft on Wednesday, and predicted Raynaud to go 28th to the Celtics. Clearly, draft experts agree with this move.
When Boston is on the clock with the 28th pick, they will have tons of options. However, Raynaud may be the right fit for this team based off of where they are currently, and the amount of untapped potential he still has to build upon.