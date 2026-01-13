Ebuka Okorie is Putting up All-American Level Performance

Being an All-American is a near impossible feat. With nearly 6,000 Division I men’s basketball players, being a part of a top 15 list is one of the most improbable things in college sports. But Stanford’s breakout star might have a good case to be a part of the selected group.

Ebuka Okorie has been showing all season that he was severely underrated out of high school, being ranked as just the 117th best player in the Class of 2025 per 247 Sports. But when he stepped on campus, his mission to show people what he could truly do began.

In his first game of the season, he exploded for 26 points against Portland State, proving that Stanford’s win by committee scheme wouldn’t be necessary. Instead, the Cardinal had their guy. He followed up with 29 points against Montana, a team that was in the NCAA Tournament a season prior.

It was clear from the jump that Okorie was legit, but every single game he adds new things to his bag. He had six assists against quad one opponent St. Louis, four threes against Cal State Northridge, and 18 free throws against Colorado. He even had back-to-back 30 point games to end non-conference play.

Going into the ACC though, a few people still had questions about whether he could consistently perform against improved competition. Spoiler alert: he can.

Despite a tough seven-point performance against Notre Dame, he followed with 28 against No. 16 Louisville in a monumental win for the Cardinal.

Last Tuesday, Stanford took on Virginia Tech on the road. In 2024-25, the Cardinal went just 1-8 when playing on the East Coast, struggling to win anything. But they didn’t have Okorie last year. He scored or assisted on 40 of the Cardinal’s final 42 points, including a deep three to win the game. The performance reached millions, who were more than impressed with his performance.

That brings up the question: Does Okorie have a chance at an All-American spot? It sure appears that it's possible.

Okorie is averaging 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Offensively, he is a creative three level scorer that thrives around the paint. Defensively, he is a menace that turns defense to transition offense.

Okorie ranks eighth in the country in scoring, with just five guys above him being on power conference teams. In the argument that Stanford isn’t good enough for an All-American, Okorie has them within reach of a potential March Madness spot, and has done tons of it himself. Of the scorers ahead of him, only two play for better teams, in Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa.

In terms of straight play, there is no player doing as much for a team as Okorie is. Boozer, Dybantsa, Philion Jr., Toppin, Hall, all of these guys are great, but without them, their teams would be fine. Without Okorie, Stanford would be levels worse, and certainly wouldn't have tournament aspirations.

It’s clear that Okorie is at the level of an All-American, and certainly deserves to make it. It's just a matter of how he finishes the season, and if the voters will get it right.

Recommended Articles: