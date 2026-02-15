Ever since the opening game of the 2025-26 season, freshman guard Ebuka Okorie has put his name on the map with Stanford. Over the course of his first four games, he combined for 102 points, averaging 25.5 per game. In the time since, he hasn't slowed up much, still averaging 22.4 per contest, with just five games left in the regular season.

On Saturday on the road against Wake Forest, Okorie led the offense yet again with 26, and with his first points in this one, he ended up setting the Stanford freshman single-season scoring record with his 517th point, besting a record that had been held for 40 years.

According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Okorie also leads the nation with 12 games with 25+ points this season. That's not just freshmen, that's all players in college basketball. For someone that wasn't talked about much entering the year, Okorie has certainly made a name for himself as a freshman on The Farm.

Below is the press release sent out by Stanford with some extar details.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Stanford men’s basketball earned a road trip split in its third ACC trip to the Eastern time zone, as Wake Forest’s late run gave it a 68-63 win over the visiting Cardinal. Stanford drops to 16-10 this season and 5-8 in the ACC.

Ebuka Okorie led the offense with 26 points, finishing 10-for-21 from the field with a trio of 3-pointers and free throws. Okorie broke the Stanford single-season scoring record, passing Todd Lichti (1985-86) with his first basket of the game. Okorie also passed Chasson Randle for second place on Stanford’s freshman list for field goals.

Not just significant in the freshman record book, Okorie also entered the top-20 on Stanford’s single-season scoring list for all players, moving into 17th place and passing Art Harris (1967-68), Anthony Goods (2008-09), Jeremy Green (2009-10) and Don Griffin (1968-69).

Aidan Cammann tallied his first-career double-double, scoring 10 points with a career-high 11 rebounds, while Benny Gealer added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and three steals. Gealer has made at least two threes in six consecutive games and at least three in five of the past six, while Cammann’s double-double was the first for the program since Maxime Raynaud had 22 points and 11 rebounds on March 18, 2025 in the NIT against CSUN.

Stanford went 10-for-29 from 3-point range, reaching double figure baskets from beyond the arc for a season-best third game in a row.

After a back-and-forth start, an 11-0 Stanford run gave it a 17-9 lead with 13:38 to play in the first half. Gealer scored 11 straight points for the Cardinal over the final five minutes, while Cammann scored four straight to end the period to give Stanford a nine-point lead at the half, 39-30.

Stanford led for all but 2:40 on the night, but Wake Forest finished the game on a 13-3 run, including nine makes from the free throw line. Okorie scored 16 of his 26 points in the second half, but Wake Forest held on for the win.

Stanford completes its three-game stretch on the road on Saturday, Feb. 21 at California. The 3 p.m. game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

Recommended Articles: