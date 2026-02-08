Stanford Dominates Georgia Tech to End Five Game Skid

Going into Saturday’s conference matchup against Georgia Tech, it seemed as if almost all hope was lost for Stanford’s season. After a great start where the Cardinal beat North Carolina, Louisville, and Saint Louis, as well as being projected as high as an eight seed in the bracketology rankings, Stanford lost to Duke at home by 30, which triggered a massive slump that caused a total of five straight losses.

But not all hope was lost. Stanford entered Saturday's game needing to win seven of the final eight games of the season to have a competitive enough resumé to qualify for March Madness, and they began the final stretch with a crucial victory to get themselves pointed in the right direction.

It was early in the game where the Cardinal proved themselves quickly. In a team effort, Stanford had an early lead, where they led throughout the entire first half. Ebuka Okorie started to take control of the game, putting up 18 in just the first half, while Donavin Young, Ryan Agarwal, Aidan Cammann, Benny Gealer and AJ Rohosy all contributed on both sides of the ball.

Late in the half, the Yellow Jackets pushed themselves back in the game, trailing by just four at the break. But in the second half, the talent on the rosters and the coaching levels of each program started to widen.

It was clear that Stanford was the better team on this day, and their early second half heroics proved that. The Cardinal went up 13 just five minutes into the second half, and immediately started to pull away from the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech flirted around with the Cardinal in the back end of the second half, but ultimately Stanford’s shot making ability was just too much for the Yellow Jackets to handle. The Cardinal came out with the victory, 95-72.

Once again, the leading scorer was Okorie, who had a season high 40 points, once again breaking the Stanford freshman scoring record. His five rebounds and four assists further helped the Cardinal to victory. Jeremy Dent-Smith had 16 points, including four threes in the win. Donavin Young and Benny Gealer both helped with nine apiece as well.

Akai Fleming led the Jackets in points with 19, with Baye Ndongo and Jaeden Mustaf also putting up 14 and 13 respectively in the loss. However, the bench didn’t do much, scoring just 15 points all night.

It’s a big win for Stanford, who will take their momentum into next week's games. The Cardinal will take on Boston College and Wake Forest on the road over the next few days, where two wins can severely improve the Cardinal’s chances at the NCAA Tournament. Following the win on Saturday, Stanford's record on the year sits at 15-9.

Georgia Tech will head home for a mid-week battle against Wake Forest before a Saturday afternoon road game against Notre Dame.

