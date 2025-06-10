ESPN No. 17 Prospect Boss Mhoon talks Stanford, Potential Commitment
Stanford basketball has made some big time signings for this upcoming basketball season. The recent additions of Ebuka Okorie, Jaylen Petty, Oskar Giltay, and Kristers Skrinda will surely help the Cardinal improve for the upcoming season. But Kyle Smith hasn’t just focused on the class of 2025, but making big time moves in the class of 2028.
Just a few weeks ago on May 17th, Coach Smith offered Boss Mhoon, a top player in the Bay Area. Mhoon is just a freshman in high school, but he has been an absolute star already at both the high school and AAU level.
At King’s Academy in Sunnyvale, CA, Mhoon was an important piece to a memorable season for the Knights. Mhoon finished with 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals, helping the team in all categories. The Knights went 27-5, finishing undefeated at home, and even made a run to the state championship, where they fell just one point short of hoisting the title.
At the AAU level, he competes for the Oakland Soldiers as a part of their Nike EYBL program, widely recognized as the top circuit of AAU basketball. Although he is just a freshman, Mhoon is playing in his second EYBL stint, playing up a year last summer.
Mhoon is ranked as the 17th best player in the nation per ESPN, rated as a four star recruit and has an 89 rating. He is the highest ranked player from the Bay Area this decade.
Mhoon expressed his opinion on playing for a school close to home, particularly Stanford, to Stanford on SI. He said “It's been a dream. The Bay has always been my home my entire life, so if I could have the chance to not only play but get a degree from such a prestigious school close to home, I would just love to do that.”
His reaction to getting the offer was positive too. “To be honest, the feeling is amazing,” He said, “It feels great to know that a top school for academics and athletics wants me to go there. I finished my freshman year with a 4.0 GPA, so academics is something that my parents and I really focus on. My dad's always saying that I have to be a student before an athlete.”
Mhoon currently has four offers outside of Stanford, coming from Nevada, UC San Diego, San Francisco, and San Diego.
Speaking of academics, Mhoon commented on the academic prestige that Stanford holds. “For me, Stanford has always been like a top academic school. Like when someone asks what my top academic schools are, Stanford, Harvard, Princeton are the first three. So I feel like Stanford is just like a top school just because of how big their name is and how prestigious they are.”
Finally, Mhoon was asked about some of the former stars of Stanford that were recruited highly and hopefully having a similar career. Players such as Zaire Williams and Harrison Ingram are comparable, having similar size, play, and recruiting rank.
“Yeah, I mean, I do believe I can make a significant impact at Stanford. I believe my work ethic and drive to constantly improve helps me a lot when it comes to developing. So I feel like I can make my mark there.”
Overall, Mhoon is an incredible basketball player. His ability to score, rebound, and defend at a high level, as well as play different roles on different teams, makes him the perfect player for Kyle Smith. If Mhoon chooses Stanford, he could truly bring Cardinal basketball to the next level.