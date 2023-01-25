Skip to main content

Every Stanford player that was named to the McDonald's All-American game throughout the years

Stanford has now had 10 players make the McDonald's All-American game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday we learned who will be suiting up in the McDonald's All-American game come Tuesday, March 28 in Houston. 

There are big names like Bronny James and DJ Wagner, and a name that Stanford fans should be delighted to see, in five-star signee Andrej Stojakovic. The son of NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic will mark the 10th Stanford signee to play in the prestigious event that has produced greats such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and many others.

He also marks the third Stanford pledge to play in the event in the last four years. Let's take a look at the nine Stanford McDonald's All-Americans that came before him!

Jason Collins (1997)

Stanford's Jason Collins drives past Cincinnati's B.J. Grove during the second half of their NCAA West Regional semifinal game at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, March 22, 2001.

Stats at Stanford: 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds per game 

Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 18 overall by the New Jersey Nets 

Played in the NBA from 2001-2014

Jarron Collins (1997)

24 Mar 2001: Jarron Collins #31 of Stanford fights Mike Mardesich #33 of Maryland for the rebound during the West Regional Final NCAA Championship at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California. DIGITAL IMAGE.

Stats at Stanford: 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds per game

Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 54 overall by the Utah Jazz

Played in the NBA from 2001-2011

Casey Jacobsen (1999)

24 Nov 2001: Casey Jacobsen #23 of the Stanford Cardinal takes the ball down the court as he is guard by Rodney Smith #31 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the game at the Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Cardinals defeated the Boilermakers 78-62.

Stats at Stanford: 18 points, 2.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds per game

Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 22 overall by the Phoenix Suns 

Played professionally NBA/Overseas from 2002-2014

Josh Childress (2001)

Josh Childress #1 of Stanford and Leroy Hurd #1 of Texas San Antonio dive for the ball. Stanford defeats Texas San Antonio 71-45 during the first round of the 2004 Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament at Key Arena in Seattle, WA

Stats at Stanford: 12.3 points, 2.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds per game

Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 6 overall by the Atlanta Hawks 

Played professionally NBA/Overseas from 2004-2019

Brook Lopez (2006)

March 15, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brook Lopez (11) drives to the basket as he is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the first half during the championship game of the 2008 PAC-10 Mens Basketball Tourney at the Staples Center.

Stats at Stanford: 16 points, 1.1 assists, 7.1 rebounds per game

Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 10 overall by the New Jersey Nets

Has been playing in the NBA since 2008 

Robin Lopez (2006)

March 13, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal center Robin Lopez (42) makes his free throw shots against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the Pac-Ten tournament at the Staples Center. Stanford defeated Arizona 75-64.

Stats at Stanford: 9 points, 0.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds per game

Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 15 overall by the Phoenix Suns 

Has been playing in the NBA since 2008 

Reid Travis (2014)

Feb 3, 2018; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Reid Travis (22) dribbles against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Maples Pavilion.

Stats at Stanford/Kentucky: 13.7 points, 0.8 assists, 7.6 rebounds per game

Post-Stanford: Has been playing professionally since 2019 

Ziaire Williams (2020)

feb 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Ziaire Williams (3) reacts after hitting a three pointer during the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at Maples Pavilion.

Stats at Stanford: 10.7 points, 2.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds per game

Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 10 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies 

Has been playing in the NBA since 2021 

Harrison Ingram (2021)

Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) dribbles against Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena.

Stats at Stanford: 10.1 points, 3.1  assists, 6.2 rebounds per game

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Signage outside the Arena with the McDonalds 45th Anniversary logo is seen before the 2022 McDonalds High School All American Girls Game at Wintrust Arena.
Basketball

Every Stanford player that was named to the McDonald's All-American game throughout the years

By Kevin Borba
Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James during a basketball game against Perry, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP Images)
Basketball

Bronny James, Andrej Stojakovic among the four McDonald's All-Americans who have NBA dads

By Kevin Borba
Andrej Stojakovic drives to the basket during the Pangos All-American Camp on June 5, 2022 at the Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV.
Basketball

Stanford signee Andrej Stojakovic selected to McDonald's All-American game

By Kevin Borba
Jan 20, 2023; Honolulu, Hawaii, US; Coin toss prior to the Polynesian Bowl between Team Mauka and Team Makai at Kunuiakea Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford signee Zak Yamauchi among the standouts at the 2023 Polynesian Bowl

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Recruiting

Stanford flips 2023 DT Braden Marceau-Olayinka from Columbia

By Kevin Borba
Las Vegas, NV, USA; The 2022 NFL Draft logo is displayed during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Football

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks are flying off the board in the first

By Kevin Borba
Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
Football

Predicting the starting quarterback for every Pac-12 team in 2023

By Kevin Borba
ANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
Cardinal in the Pros

Lisa McCaffrey claps back at Skip Bayless following his take regarding son, Christian McCaffrey

By Kevin Borba