Every Stanford player that was named to the McDonald's All-American game throughout the years

On Tuesday we learned who will be suiting up in the McDonald's All-American game come Tuesday, March 28 in Houston.

There are big names like Bronny James and DJ Wagner, and a name that Stanford fans should be delighted to see, in five-star signee Andrej Stojakovic. The son of NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic will mark the 10th Stanford signee to play in the prestigious event that has produced greats such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and many others.

He also marks the third Stanford pledge to play in the event in the last four years. Let's take a look at the nine Stanford McDonald's All-Americans that came before him!