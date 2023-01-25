Every Stanford player that was named to the McDonald's All-American game throughout the years
On Tuesday we learned who will be suiting up in the McDonald's All-American game come Tuesday, March 28 in Houston.
There are big names like Bronny James and DJ Wagner, and a name that Stanford fans should be delighted to see, in five-star signee Andrej Stojakovic. The son of NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic will mark the 10th Stanford signee to play in the prestigious event that has produced greats such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and many others.
He also marks the third Stanford pledge to play in the event in the last four years. Let's take a look at the nine Stanford McDonald's All-Americans that came before him!
Jason Collins (1997)
Stats at Stanford: 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds per game
Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 18 overall by the New Jersey Nets
Played in the NBA from 2001-2014
Jarron Collins (1997)
Stats at Stanford: 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds per game
Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 54 overall by the Utah Jazz
Played in the NBA from 2001-2011
Casey Jacobsen (1999)
Stats at Stanford: 18 points, 2.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds per game
Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 22 overall by the Phoenix Suns
Played professionally NBA/Overseas from 2002-2014
Josh Childress (2001)
Stats at Stanford: 12.3 points, 2.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds per game
Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 6 overall by the Atlanta Hawks
Played professionally NBA/Overseas from 2004-2019
Brook Lopez (2006)
Stats at Stanford: 16 points, 1.1 assists, 7.1 rebounds per game
Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 10 overall by the New Jersey Nets
Has been playing in the NBA since 2008
Robin Lopez (2006)
Stats at Stanford: 9 points, 0.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds per game
Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 15 overall by the Phoenix Suns
Has been playing in the NBA since 2008
Reid Travis (2014)
Stats at Stanford/Kentucky: 13.7 points, 0.8 assists, 7.6 rebounds per game
Post-Stanford: Has been playing professionally since 2019
Ziaire Williams (2020)
Stats at Stanford: 10.7 points, 2.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds per game
Post-Stanford: Drafted No. 10 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies
Has been playing in the NBA since 2021
Harrison Ingram (2021)
Stats at Stanford: 10.1 points, 3.1 assists, 6.2 rebounds per game