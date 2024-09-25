First ever ACC schedule for Stanford men's and women's basketball revealed
Anticipation for a new season begins with the release of the schedule, and in what will be the first year in the ACC conference for the Stanford Cardinal, the conference schedules for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams were released on Tuesday night, as both teams will kick off its runs in the new conference in December.
Beginning this year, the ACC will use a new scheduling model, which will now feature 20 conference games along with some repeat opponents, as the men’s team will face Cal, SMU and Wake Forest twice, once at home and once on the road.
The men will play their first ACC game against Cal on Dec. 7, which according to a GoStanford.com piece, is the first ever pre-Christmas matchup between the two schools. Following the game against Cal, the Cardinal will face two more non-conference opponents in Merrimack and Oregon before resuming ACC competition on Jan. 1 with an away game against Clemson.
For the women, they will begin ACC play with a Dec. 13 matchup against Cal on the road, followed by home matchups against UTSA and Ohio State (at Chase Center) before resuming conference play on Jan. 2 when they travel to Texas to take on SMU.
Below are the full schedules for both the men’s and women’s basketball programs along with announced tipoff times (in Pacific Time) and TV channels.
BOLD- ACC games
Men
Nov. 4: vs. Denver (1 p.m.- ACCNX)
Nov. 8: vs. Cal State Fullerton (TBA- ACCNX)
Nov. 12: vs. Northern Arizona (TBA- ACCNX)
Nov. 17: vs. UC Davis (TBA- ACCNX)
Nov. 20: vs. Norfolk State (TBA- ACCNX)
Nov. 23: at Santa Clara (7 p.m.- TBA)
Nov. 26: vs. Grand Canyon (Acrisure Holiday Classic- Palm Desert, CA- 4 p.m.- TruTV/Max)
Nov. 30: vs. Cal Poly (TBA- ACCNX)
Dec. 3: Utah Valley (TBA- ACCNX)
Dec. 7: at California (1 p.m.- ACC Network)
Dec. 17: vs. Merrimack (TBA- ACCNX)
Dec. 21: vs. Oregon (San Jose Tip-Off- TBA)
Jan. 1: at Clemson (TBA- ACC Network)
Jan. 4: at Pittsburgh (TBA- ESPNU)
Jan. 8: vs. Virginia Tech (6 p.m.- ACC Network)
Jan. 11: vs. Virginia (TBA- ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)
Jan. 15: at Wake Forest (3:30 p.m.- ESPNEWS)
Jan. 18: at North Carolina (11:15 a.m.- CW)
Jan. 22: vs. Miami (8 p.m.- ESPN2/ESPNU)
Jan. 25: vs. Florida State (4 p.m./ACC Network)
Jan. 29: vs. Syracuse (TBA- ESPN2/ESPNU)
Feb. 1: at SMU (3 p.m.- ACC Network)
Feb. 5: vs. Wake Forest (8 p.m.- ESPN2/ESPNU)
Feb. 8: vs. NC State (4 p.m.- ACC Network)
Feb. 12: at Georgia Tech (4 p.m.- ACC Network)
Feb. 15: at Duke (TBA- ESPN)
Feb. 22: vs. Cal (7 p.m.- ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)
Feb. 26: vs. Boston College (6 p.m.- ACCNX)
Mar. 1: vs. SMU (2 p.m.- ACCNX)
Mar. 5: at Notre Dame (6 p.m.- ESPN2/ESPNU)
Mar. 8: at Louisville (TBA- ESPNU)
Women’s
Oct. 30: vs. Cal State LA (Exhibition) -( 7 p.m./ACCNX)
Nov. 4: vs. Le Moyne (7 p.m.- ACCNX)
Nov. 7: vs. Washington State (7 p.m.- ACCNX)
Nov. 10: vs. Gonzaga (12 p.m.- ESPN2)
Nov. 13: vs. UC Davis (7 p.m.- ACCNX)
Nov. 17: at Indiana (TBD)
Nov. 22: vs. Morgan State (7 p.m.- ACCNX)
Nov. 25: vs. Cal Poly (7 p.m.- ACCNX)
Nov. 29: vs. UC San Diego (2 p.m.- ACCNX)
Dec. 5: at LSU (SEC/ACC Challenge)- (6 p.m.- ESPN2)
Dec. 13: at Cal (7 p.m.- ACCNX)
Dec. 16: vs. UTSA (12 p.m.- ACCNX)
Dec. 20: vs. Ohio State (Invisalign Bay Area Women’s Classic- Chase Center)- (5:30 p.m.- FS1)
Jan. 2: at SMU (5 p.m.- ACC Network)
Jan. 5: at Clemson (11 a.m.- CW)
Jan. 9: vs. Florida State (7 p.m.- ACCNX)
Jan. 12: vs. NC State (12 p.m.- ESPN)
Jan. 16: at Wake Forest (3 p.m.- ACCNX)
Jan. 19: at Duke (TBA- ESPN/ESPN2)
Jan. 23: vs. Cal (7 p.m.- ACCNX)
Jan. 30: vs. Pittsburgh (7 p.m.- ACCNX)
Feb. 2: vs. North Carolina (12 p.m.- CW)
Feb. 6: at Notre Dame (5:30 p.m.- ESPN)
Feb. 9: at Louisville (12 p.m.- ESPN2)
Feb. 13: vs. Syracuse (7 p.m.- ACC Network)
Feb. 16: vs. Boston College (2 p.m.- ACCNX)
Feb. 20: at Virginia Tech (5 p.m.- ACC Network)
Feb. 23: at Virginia (3 p.m.- ACC Network)
Feb. 27: vs. Miami (7 p.m.- ACCNX)
Mar. 2: vs. Georgia Tech (2 p.m.- ACCNX)