From Walk-On to Star: Benny Gealer's Importance to Stanford Basketball
Benny Gealer has had quite the up and down career. Out of Rolling Hills Prep in Southern California, Gealer was a star. However, he was under-looked in the college recruiting process, receiving just one Division I scholarship offer from UC Riverside.
Gealer could have became a Highlander, but decided to go up north to Palo Alto, where he played for the Stanford Cardinal in a walk-on role.
He embraced the role to the fullest extent. As a freshman, Gealer played 12 games, where he averaged 1.1 points in 4.8 minutes per game. His best game was a 2-for-2 night against Texas where he dropped five. Although his numbers didn’t jump off the page, he was efficient, going 4-of-8 from the field, 3-of-7 from three, and 2-of-2 from the line.
He proved that he could truly make a big jump, if given the right opportunity.
As a sophomore, Gealer bumped his scoring up to 4.2 points per game. His minutes also shot up from 4.8 per game to 17.9. He had some big games too, going for 13 points, five rebounds, and 4-of-5 from three against Eastern Washington, and then 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, and four threes against USC. He wasn’t as consistent, but made big time plays when it mattered.
With head coach Jerod Haase and many players out, Gealer was one of just a few players to stay in Palo Alto entering 2024-25. That paid off, as he became one of Stanford’s better players, averaging six points per game and starting seven games for the Cardinal. He had 10 double digit performances, including three games with 17+. Although he was still on and off, on his night, Gealer was the man.
In eight different games, Gealer hit at least three three pointers, and even had six against Cal State Fullerton in November.
Going into his senior year, the former walk-on now has the team in his hands. If Gealer can stay consistent, he will be tough to stop.
From three threes as a freshman, to 26 as a sophomore, to 45 as a junior, Gealer’s numbers have been rising exponentially. With the departure of Maxime Raynaud to the NBA, Jaylen Blakes graduating, and Oziyah Sellers transferring to St. John's, there may be more opportunities for Gealer within the offense, which could lead to even more three pointers from him in 2025-26.
If he can use his range to his advantage like years past, as well as attack the basket at the high level that he has, Gealer will not only have the team in his hands, but he would also be a force next season. He may be at his best if he's attacking the rim like Blakes, but is able to step back and drain a three as well. He could be a dangerous player.
Three years ago Gealer was a walk-on at Stanford, even though he had an opportunity elsewhere. He chose the Cardinal. After Haase was fired, he had an opportunity to seek out a different opportunity, but he stayed and played for coach Smith. Now, as a senior, he has a chance to show his growth from his freshman year to where he is now.