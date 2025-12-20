Stanford, Colorado Set to Rekindle Previous Rivalry

On Saturday night, Stanford takes on Colorado in Phoenix, AZ for the Hall of Fame Series. They will be kicking things off for the evening, tipping off the first of two games with San Diego State taking on Arizona in the following matchup at 8:30 MT.

The two former Pac 12 rivals will play for the first time since the 2023-24 season, where the Buffaloes took care of business 81-71 in Boulder. Interestingly, the Buffs have won seven straight over the Cardinal dating back to the 20-21 season. That includes four Colorado home games and three on the road. Stanford looks to end that streak on Saturday at a neutral venue.

Their dominance has clearly shown in the past, and their 2025-26 season may be at the same level. Colorado has started their season by going nearly undefeated at 10-1, with just a singular loss against Colorado State on the road. They have beaten Providence, Alabama State, San Francisco, and Washington, proving that they are a legit team.

However, the Buffaloes have not won in the ways that some would have expected. Colorado beat Montana State by just six points, as well as Portland State by 11. Stanford beat those same teams by nine and 10, showing that Colorado may not be that much better, despite the better record.

Colorado is led by star freshman Isaiah Johnson, a California native. He is averaging 15.2 points per game, leading the squad. Slovenian sophomore Sebastian Rancik has been a key to the Buffs great start as well, putting up 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Junior guard Barrington Hargress is their best passer, averaging 4.8 assists to go with 12.7 points, and big man Bangot Dak is putting up 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds early in his junior year.

It’s not only their starpower that shows promise, but the way they do it. Clearly, there are score-first players, pass-first players, rebounding players, and more. The cohesion Colorado has this season is special, and Stanford may struggle in that sense.

Another reason that Stanford may struggle against a tough roster such as Colorado, is due to the fact that star freshman Ebuka Okorie may be out. After missing the previous two games due to injury, head coach Kyle Smith alluded to the Cardinal having to wait a little longer after a recent postgame press conference.

Without Okorie, Stanford will once again need Benny Gealer and Jeremy Dent-Smith to step up, as well as the rest of the supporting cast.

ESPN has Colorado favored slightly, with a 54.1% chance to win on Saturday. However, it’s unclear whether those odds are with or without Okorie on the floor for Stanford. .

This is going to be a tough matchup, especially without Okorie, so it's looking like one where Colorado could end up on top. Their star power, solid depth, and well-run program goes with the fact that they are scorching hot heading into the game. Stanford, without Okorie, looks like they could struggle, therefore we are picking Colorado.

This could end up being a big game for each program, with conference play right around the corner.

Recommended Articles: