Head Coach Kyle Smith on Ebuka Okorie's Future with Stanford

Throughout the entire Stanford Cardinal basketball season, there has been one storyline that has dominated the rest, and that is the rise of freshman Ebuka Okorie, who has become a major force in college basketball.

Despite coming in outside of the top 100 in recruiting, Okorie has put his head down and worked hard, earning the starting point guard role. It was a little bit of a surprise that he was named a starter to open the season, and now that decision looks pretty clear. Okorie has been absolutely incredible this season.

Okorie has averaged 22.7 points per game, ranking fifth in college basketball. He also has put up 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists a night, leading Stanford to a potential spot in March Madness, though they still appear to be on the outside looking in.

But sometimes things are too good to be true, and in this case, that might be the issue for Stanford fans. With Okorie’s draft stock on the rise, he may decide to enter the NBA Draft, or even transfer to a new college for a better opportunity next season.

Kyle Smith on Okorie's future with Stanford

“We talked a little bit, and basically, I told him to enjoy this," Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said. "I said, first of all, in this day and age, you really don't have that much to worry about. At first, it was like, hey, academically and socially, college is important to you. Then I realized that he's a pretty special player.

“With the revenue share and that stuff, he's got a great situation, and he has all the leverage, whatever he wants to do.

“But my pitch has been, If you want to be in the place where you are leading a team and getting the most minutes to develop what you want to be as a pro, and essentially, we're pros now, they're getting paid. So I think Stanford's the best option.

"But I just kind of said that look, you're leading a team, you're 19. But now, if someone in the NBA says, hey, we're gonna take you at 12 and you're our starting point guard, well, that's something to consider.”

“Go when you're ready, and maybe he'll go through the process, and he’ll make a good, informed decision. I haven't had a guy that's been more coachable on that stuff. I told him before the first game, you're gonna have a lot of people tugging at you—agents, media, teammates, but he’s been coachable.”

“He has a goal. He has a mission. He comes in, he's disciplined. So, you know, I think he's got the world ahead of him, and I'd say the same thing. Coach at your own pace, you control this situation, don't let the situation control you.

"So, yeah, I've had the conversation. And I think he'll make a decision. He's gonna be the best he can be, and if it's the right time, you'll make a decision. As long as it's NBA versus Stanford, you know, that's the goal.”

Okorie still has a few games ahead of him before he will have to make that tough decision. Stanford takes on Notre Dame and NC State this week, before the ACC tournament next week. After, the Cardinal could potentially qualify for the NCAA tournament, College Basketball Crown, or NIT, but it is all still up in the air.

When this season ends, there will be a big decision that will need to be made for Okorie's future.

