Stanford Bubble Watch: How Many ACC Tourney Wins to Make the NCAA Tournament?

With teams on the bubble for the NCAA tournament faltering in their final regular season games, and Stanford pulling off a huge Quad 1 road win against NC State, the Cardinal now find themselves firmly on the bubble to make it into March Madness.

With their five Quad 1 wins on the year, the Stanford men's program has a pretty solid case to make it into the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2013-14 season. We posted a poll on X/Twitter last night, and just over 60% of the voters believe that Stanford is a tourney team as things stand.

But how close are they really, and what do they need to do to solidify their spot in the tourney?

How many wins to get in?

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports was interviewed after Stanford's win on Saturday, and offered a very interesting take.

"There were so many teams that lost near the bubble cut line on Saturday. Stanford right now is knocking on the door of getting in this tournament, and has played extremely well. Got a win at NC State on Saturday.

"Cardinal in my opinion need to win at least two games in the ACC tournament. But hello, Kyle Smith's team out of nowhere gets it done. And now it's one of the rare and few winners on the bubble from Saturday."

Two wins doesn't sound like a whole lot, but it's going to be a tricky path forward for Stanford given their seeding in the ACC tournament.

Stanford's path to two wins

The Cardinal will be taking on Pitt in the matchup between the 10th and 15th seeds on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. (PT). That game will be airing on ACC Network.

In their matchup at Maples at the end of February, Stanford ended up defeating Pitt 75-67 in the first win of their current four-game streak. That game was at home, with less pressure, so Tuesday's contest won't be a gimme. The team will be fully aware that they need to pull off another win or two to play in the NCAA tournament, and will need to come out loose.

If the Cardinal make it past Pitt, then that would set them up with another matchup with NC State on Wednesday. The ACC tournament will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, so this will be another home-adjacent game for the Wolfpack.

While Stanford just beat them on the road on Saturday, taking down a tough program twice in the span of five days with both contests being on the road isn't an easy task. Despite the Cardinal appearing to be in control of most of their game over the weekend, it was still just a one point win that went down to the wire.

Getting two wins in the ACC tournament is far from a guarantee for Stanford, but it's certainly something they're capable of.

