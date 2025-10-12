Stanford Forward Chisom Okpara is Ready to Take Next Step
Earlier this week the ACC held their annual media day, where they interviewed representatives from each team. The Stanford Cardinal brought senior returners Benny Gealer and Chisom Okpara, as well as head coach Kyle Smith.
Okpara, a Harvard transfer, played an important role for the Cardinal last season. But after star frontcourt man Maxime Raynaud left for the NBA, Okpara takes the lead role in the frontcourt. Here’s what Okpara had to say at ACC Media Day in Charlotte.
“I'm really excited, this opportunity to continue to play, continue to help my teammates shine, and just, overall, just get to winning, get to competing. Last year, it was an adjustment for me, and I felt like coach Smith really helped me and guided me into getting used to my role. And now this year, with a little more opportunity, I had some great players last year, but more this year, so I'm just ready.”
Afterwards, he spoke on coach Smith’s preparation for him heading into the 2025-26 campaign. “He's been preparing me. This summer, I’ve been transforming my body, offensively making better reads. Defensively, helping me guard two through four. So just preparing myself for the opportunity and just enjoying the moment”
Last season, Okpara had many great moments, but his game certainly needed polishing. This season though, with lots of room and potential to grow, he could be a stud.
Finally, with many giving the Cardinal low expectations, Okpara said “[We are playing with] a chip on our shoulder. I feel like we are always gonna be counted out due to where we are in the country and what's on the paper, but if we stick to our principles, defending, boxing out, rebounding, and taking care of the ball, I think we'll be more than okay. I think we'll surprise a lot of people.
"I think the passion and competitiveness we have as a team, and as a collective, and belief, like we have in our staff, and in ourselves, and our principles, I think we're gonna be good. Last year, they had us low and then look at what happened.”
Stanford looks to be extremely competitive in the ACC next season, similar to how they did in year one. The Cardinal are continuing to progress, and may have a tournament season ahead of them. And one of their key contributors of that time will certainly be Chisom Okpara.