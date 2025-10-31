Stanford Freshman Ebuka Okorie Shines in Cardinal Debut
On Thursday afternoon, Stanford faced off with former Pac 12 foe, Oregon, in an exhibition to preview the 2025-26 season. Many positives came out of the opening game win, but there was one true notable performance from the evening.
The day before game day, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that true freshman Ebuka Okorie would be the starting point guard for the Cardinal during the 2025-26 season. Many didn’t expect the move, as Benny Gealer and Jeremy Dent-Smith were likely starters with more experience. But Okorie got the start in the exhibition contest, and made the absolute most of it.
Okorie played 23 minutes throughout the game, and was second on the team in scoring with 17 points. He went 4-of-9 from the field, and although he went 0-for-3 from deep, he went 9-of-10 from the line. He added two assists, got three fouls, and caused two turnovers.
There certainly were weaknesses from the game, like Okorie’s turnovers, fouls, and struggle from deep, but those are expected when playing in his first regulation game as a collegiate athlete. The strengths though, are absolutely incredible.
Okorie managed the game perfectly, making plays that don’t often go on the stat sheet. Even after giving up a three on the first possession, he bounced back, looking great on both sides of the ball.
He drove to the rim with ease, and made amazing plays around the cup even though Nate Bittle, a possible All-American, was standing in the way. Essentially, Okorie looked as comfortable at the college level as he did in high school, and that’s rare for a player, especially a smaller guard.
“It was really cool,” Okorie said after the game, speaking on playing in cardinal and white for the first time. ”I really felt the energy from my teammates and the fans. It was just a cool experience getting to play with the guys and obviously get the win, so that was very cool.”
Head coach Kyle Smith had high praise as well. “He really can score, he was great. It was his first game, I could tell he was a little out of sorts, but he’s getting more comfortable and getting better.”
Okorie and Stanford begin their season on Tuesday November 4th, when they take on Portland State in their home opener. The Cardinal hope to get an opening day victory against the Vikings, and continue their momentum throughout the rest of the season.