Why Ebuka Okorie is the Biggest em in Stanford's Recruiting Class
The Stanford Cardinal have a star coming to town.
Stanford basketball commit Ebuka Okorie is a four star recruit out of Brewster Academy. Okorie is ranked as the 105th best player in the nation, the 13th best point guard in the country, and fourth in the state of New Hampshire.
Despite the good rankings, it seems like he is still being overlooked, as the star won Gatorade Player of the Year in New Hampshire.
Okorie has been the best player on Brewster Academy, putting up some incredible stats. He leads the team in minutes, showing his great leadership. He is second in points per game, trailing by just 0.08 points, proving his incredible scoring ability.
He is the most efficient player on the team, despite being a point guard, which is a very impressive feat. From beyond the arc, he has hit the second-most three pointers on his team, but is still shooting at a 38% clip.
From the free throw line, he is automatic. Okorie has hit 24 of his 27 free throws, good for 89%, an elite percentage. He rebounds the ball well for a guard, at 2.92 rebounds per game, and is the best passer on the team, averaging 2.75 assists per game. He also leads the team in steals and is second in blocks.
So yes, Okorie is a star. He is the best scorer on the fourth-best team in the nation. He passes well, rebounds well for a guard, and is a phenomenal defender. Not to mention his tremendous shooting splits.
This might be one of the biggest steals in college recruiting this decade. Okorie looks like a five star recruit to say the least.
From April 3-April 6, Chipotle Nationals will take place in Fishers, Indiana. Brewster is ranked as a four seed in the bracket, with a first round matchup with CIA Bella Vista (AZ).
If they are able to get past round one, they will likely take on top seeded Columbus (FL), who notably have Duke commits Cameron and Cayden Boozer.
If Brewster is able to make a run in the tournament, Okorie could truly prove himself on a national stage, and even turn Stanford into a recruiting destination in the future.